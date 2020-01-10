SHARBOT LAKE, ON. -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 64-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 7 near Sharbot Lake.

The victim has been identified as Wayne Kimberley.

The collision happened at around 5:45 a.m. Friday.

Police say Kimberley was walking on the north shoulder of the highway when he was hit by an unknown vehicle, which left the scene.

Initial reports from OPP suggested he was hit by a transport truck, but Provincial Constable Richard Martin told Newstalk 580 CFRA by phone that the investigation so far suggests a truck was in the area at the time, and it may have swerved, but it’s not clear whether it or another vehicle struck Mr. Kimberley.

Police are looking to identify the vehicle involved. Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call the Sharbot Lake OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Highway 7 is closed between Highway 38 and Highway 509 while OPP collision investigators are on the scene. Detours are in place.