Man accused of making threats against two police officers in Smiths Falls, Ont.

A Smiths Falls, Ont. man is facing charges after allegedly threatening two police officers in the town southwest of Ottawa.

The Smiths Falls Police Service says it requested assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police on April 19 after an individual made threats against two police officers and "committed multiple acts of vandalism" using graffiti.

On Saturday, police arrested the suspect in Ottawa.

The accused is facing charges of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, criminal harassment and four counts of mischief under $5,000.