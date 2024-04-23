OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Man accused of making threats against two police officers in Smiths Falls, Ont.

    Smiths Falls Police
    Share

    A Smiths Falls, Ont. man is facing charges after allegedly threatening two police officers in the town southwest of Ottawa.

    The Smiths Falls Police Service says it requested assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police on April 19 after an individual made threats against two police officers and "committed multiple acts of vandalism" using graffiti.

    On Saturday, police arrested the suspect in Ottawa.

    The accused is facing charges of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, criminal harassment and four counts of mischief under $5,000.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News