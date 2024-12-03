OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Man, 70, dies in ATV crash near Almonte

    An Ontario Provincial Police crest is displayed on the arm of an officer. (Andrew Lahodynskyj / The Canadian Press) An Ontario Provincial Police crest is displayed on the arm of an officer. (Andrew Lahodynskyj / The Canadian Press)
    A man has died from his injuries after an ATV crash near Almonte on Monday afternoon.

    Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to Clayton Road in the town of Mississippi Mills, west of Ottawa, shortly before 5 p.m.

    Officers found the ATV had rolled over on the road.

    Paramedics conducted life-saving measures on the man at the scene and he was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    Police said Wednesday he had died from his injuries.

    The victim was identified as a 70-year-old from the area, OPP say.

    An investigation is ongoing.

