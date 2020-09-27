OTTAWA -- OC Transpo says an LRT operator on the Confederation Line has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo sent Saturday night, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said the employee last worked on Sept. 24, and has not been back to work since.

"We are working directly with Ottawa Public Health (OPH) and are conducting contact tracing of individuals who have, or may have been, in close contact with this employee. OPH has advised that the key dates are the 48-hour period prior to the first day the employee showed symptoms; in this case the key date is September 24," Manconi said. "We have begun contacting employees who may have come into close contact with this [employee] during these key dates."

Manconi said the employee operated the Confederation Line LRT on Sept. 24 from 6:36 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. He also suggested that the risk to other passengers is low.

"[Electric rail operators], like bus operators and other frontline staff members, are required to wear masks at all times on the transit system. In addition, EROs work in a fully enclosed cab and are only on train platforms for short periods when switching trains," Manconi added. "OC Transpo is identifying facilities that may require additional cleaning over and above our enhanced cleaning process."