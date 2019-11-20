Lowe’s closing 34 stores across Canada, including Brockville and Cornwall
Two 'underperforming' eastern Ontario stores will be closing by the end of January as Lowe's 'optimizes' its network. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, November 20, 2019 6:27AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 20, 2019 8:18AM EST
OTTAWA — Lowe’s says it will be closing 34 “underperforming” stores in the new year as it seeks to “optimize” its network. The closures will affect Lowe’s, RONA, and Reno-Depot brands.
Two of the stores are in eastern Ontario.
The Lowe’s in Cornwall, at 950 Brookdale Ave., and the RONA in Brockville, at 550 Stewart Boul., will close by Jan. 31, 2020.
"While making decisions that impact our associates and their families is never easy, closing underperforming stores is a necessary step in our plan to ensure the long-term stability and growth of our Canadian business," Tony Cioffi, Interim President of Lowe's Canada, said in a press release. "We are taking decisive action to build a healthy business which will provide us with the flexibility to reinvest in our future growth.”
There's no word yet on how many jobs will be affected, but the company says eligible employees will be given the opportunity to transfer to other stores.
These closures come just one year after Lowe's announced it was shuttering 31 Canadian locations.
RONA stores are facing the brunt of the cloures. 26 of the 34 announced closures are RONAs. North Carolina-based Lowe's had purchased RONA in 2016 in a deal valued at $3.2 billion.
With files from The Canadian Press.
Full list of Lowe's closures:
|
British Columbia
|
Closing date
|
Lowe's Prince George
|
2999 Massey Drive, Prince George
|
February 19, 2020
|
RONA Surrey (Newton)
|
6965 King George Boulevard, Surrey
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Osoyoos
|
6014-51 Street, Osoyoos
|
January 31, 2020
|
Alberta
|
Lowe's Calgary - Shawnessy
|
295 Shawville Boulevard S.E., Calgary
|
February 19, 2020
|
RONA Airdrie
|
2649 Main Street South, Airdrie
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Calgary (Midnapore)
|
14815 Bannister Road S.E., Calgary
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA St. Albert
|
730 St. Albert Trail, St. Albert
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Sherwood Park
|
340 Baseline Road, Sherwood Park
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Edmonton (Ellerslie Road)
|
1003 Parsons Road S.W., Edmonton
|
January 31, 2020
|
Saskatchewan
|
Lowe's Regina - North
|
489 Albert Street North, Regina
|
February 19, 2020
|
Ontario
|
Lowe's Etobicoke - North
|
48 Lowe's Place, Etobicoke
|
January 31, 2020
|
Lowe's Thunder Bay
|
1000 Fort William Road, Thunder Bay
|
January 31, 2020
|
Lowe's Cornwall
|
950 Brookdale Avenue, Cornwall
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Brockville
|
550 Stewart Boulevard, Brockville
|
January 31, 2020
|
Home & Garden RONA - Cambridge
|
66 Pinebush Road, Cambridge
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Mississauga (Rockwood Mall)
|
4141 Dixie Road, Mississauga
|
January 31, 2020
|
Reno-Depot Aurora
|
140 First Commerce Drive, Aurora
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Oshawa
|
1279 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Ajax
|
19 Notion Road, Ajax
|
January 31, 2020
|
Quebec
|
RONA Granby
|
316 rue Denison Est, Granby
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Sorel
|
1293 chemin des Patriotes, Sorel-Tracy
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Bécancour
|
3365 boulevard Bécancour, Bécancour
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Nicolet
|
2145 boulevard Louis-Fréchette, Nicolet
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Saint-Tite
|
700 rue Notre-Dame, Saint-Tite
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Trois-Rivières
|
15 rue Philippe-Francoeur, Trois-Rivières
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Saint-Félix-de-Valois
|
3110 rue Henri-L. Chevrette, Saint-Félix-de-Valois
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Carignan
|
2395 chemin de Chambly, Carignan
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Saint-Lambert
|
707 rue Saint-Charles, St. Lambert
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Saint-Sauveur
|
180 rue Principale, Saint-Sauveur
|
January 31, 2020
|
RONA Bellefeuille - Saint-Jérôme
|
905 boulevard de la Salette, Saint-Jérôme
|
January 31, 2020
|
Réno-Dépôt Trois-Rivières
|
4575 boulevard des Forges, Trois-Rivières
|
January 31, 2020
|
Nova Scotia
|
RONA Dartmouth (Windmill Road)
|
500 Windmill Road, Dartmouth
|
February 19, 2020
|
RONA Dartmouth (Harbour)
|
1000 Cole Harbour Road, Dartmouth
|
February 19, 2020
|
RONA Bedford
|
1658 Bedford Place Mall, Bedford
|
February 19, 2020