OTTAWA — Lowe’s says it will be closing 34 “underperforming” stores in the new year as it seeks to “optimize” its network. The closures will affect Lowe’s, RONA, and Reno-Depot brands.

Two of the stores are in eastern Ontario.

The Lowe’s in Cornwall, at 950 Brookdale Ave., and the RONA in Brockville, at 550 Stewart Boul., will close by Jan. 31, 2020.

"While making decisions that impact our associates and their families is never easy, closing underperforming stores is a necessary step in our plan to ensure the long-term stability and growth of our Canadian business," Tony Cioffi, Interim President of Lowe's Canada, said in a press release. "We are taking decisive action to build a healthy business which will provide us with the flexibility to reinvest in our future growth.”

There's no word yet on how many jobs will be affected, but the company says eligible employees will be given the opportunity to transfer to other stores.

These closures come just one year after Lowe's announced it was shuttering 31 Canadian locations.

RONA stores are facing the brunt of the cloures. 26 of the 34 announced closures are RONAs. North Carolina-based Lowe's had purchased RONA in 2016 in a deal valued at $3.2 billion.

With files from The Canadian Press.

 

Full list of Lowe's closures:

British Columbia

Closing date

Lowe's Prince George

2999 Massey Drive, Prince George

February 19, 2020

RONA Surrey (Newton)

6965 King George Boulevard, Surrey

January 31, 2020

RONA Osoyoos

6014-51 Street, Osoyoos

January 31, 2020

Alberta

  

Lowe's Calgary - Shawnessy

295 Shawville Boulevard S.E., Calgary

February 19, 2020

RONA Airdrie

2649 Main Street South, Airdrie

January 31, 2020

RONA Calgary (Midnapore)

14815 Bannister Road S.E., Calgary

January 31, 2020

RONA St. Albert

730 St. Albert Trail, St. Albert

January 31, 2020

RONA Sherwood Park

340 Baseline Road, Sherwood Park

January 31, 2020

RONA Edmonton (Ellerslie Road)

1003 Parsons Road S.W., Edmonton

January 31, 2020

Saskatchewan

  

Lowe's Regina - North

489 Albert Street North, Regina

February 19, 2020

Ontario

  

Lowe's Etobicoke - North

48 Lowe's Place, Etobicoke

January 31, 2020

Lowe's Thunder Bay

1000 Fort William Road, Thunder Bay

January 31, 2020

Lowe's Cornwall

950 Brookdale Avenue, Cornwall

January 31, 2020

RONA Brockville

550 Stewart Boulevard, Brockville

January 31, 2020

Home & Garden RONA - Cambridge

66 Pinebush Road, Cambridge

January 31, 2020

RONA Mississauga (Rockwood Mall)

4141 Dixie Road, Mississauga

January 31, 2020

Reno-Depot Aurora

140 First Commerce Drive, Aurora

January 31, 2020

RONA Oshawa

1279 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa

January 31, 2020

RONA Ajax

19 Notion Road, Ajax

January 31, 2020

Quebec

  

RONA Granby

316 rue Denison Est, Granby

January 31, 2020

RONA Sorel

1293 chemin des Patriotes, Sorel-Tracy

January 31, 2020

RONA Bécancour

3365 boulevard Bécancour, Bécancour

January 31, 2020

RONA Nicolet

2145 boulevard Louis-Fréchette, Nicolet

January 31, 2020

RONA Saint-Tite

700 rue Notre-Dame, Saint-Tite

January 31, 2020

RONA Trois-Rivières

15 rue Philippe-Francoeur, Trois-Rivières

January 31, 2020

RONA Saint-Félix-de-Valois

3110 rue Henri-L. Chevrette, Saint-Félix-de-Valois

January 31, 2020

RONA Carignan

2395 chemin de Chambly, Carignan

January 31, 2020

RONA Saint-Lambert

707 rue Saint-Charles, St. Lambert

January 31, 2020

RONA Saint-Sauveur

180 rue Principale, Saint-Sauveur

January 31, 2020

RONA Bellefeuille - Saint-Jérôme

905 boulevard de la Salette, Saint-Jérôme

January 31, 2020

Réno-Dépôt Trois-Rivières

4575 boulevard des Forges, Trois-Rivières

January 31, 2020

Nova Scotia

 

RONA Dartmouth (Windmill Road)

500 Windmill Road, Dartmouth

February 19, 2020

RONA Dartmouth (Harbour)

1000 Cole Harbour Road, Dartmouth

February 19, 2020

RONA Bedford

1658 Bedford Place Mall, Bedford

February 19, 2020