Police investigating single-vehicle crash on Highway 15 in eastern Ontario

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is looking for the person or people who were inside a car that crashed early Saturday morning in the Township of Rideau Lakes, 90 kilometres from Ottawa.
    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is looking for the person or people who were inside a car that crashed early Saturday morning in the Township of Rideau Lakes, 90 kilometres from Ottawa.

    It happened at Highway 15 and County Road 42.

    Police believe that the car lost control before the collision.

    Anyone with information about what happened or the occupant/ occupants is asked to contact the Leeds County OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

