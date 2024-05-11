Here are some gardening questions, answers
When it comes to gardening, a lot of questions come up, including the best way to keep pets away from plants, maintaining your lawn and keeping the dandelions at bay.
Here are some gardening questuions and answers:
What is the best way to keep out cats and chicken form playing on your plants?
Aside from using physical barriers, such as physical wires or fencing, you can plant some deterrent plants, including rosemary, lavender and citronella, Colin Matassa from Robert Plante Greenhouse told CTV Morning Live’s Stefan Keyes.
"Plants that have a bit of a stronger odor, stronger scent, they don’t like it as much," Matassa said.
He adds that not only those plants do the job, but also they look nice in the backyard.
You can also use something called "Blood Meal," which is a gray powder you spread on top of the soil, recommends Matassa.
"They don’t like the smell of that either," he added.
He also recommends putting a layer of mulch in your garden, noting that this would make the soil less attractive for cats and chickens.
"They can’t dig through it much easily," he said.
Is it too early to overseed an established lawn?
Now is the perfect time to start overseeding your lawn, he says.
"No, it's not. It’s the perfect time to do it. The temperatures are nice. The ground is warming up," he said.
Matassa notes that it's also important to make sure you use a high quality grass seed.
And when it comes to watering your lawn, he wants you to water everyday for two weeks until the seeds germinate and the grass starts to grow.
"After that, you can cut back. If it's raining, you don't need to water at all," he added.
Overseeding is the process of adding grass seed to the lawn without turning the soil.
How do I get rid of dandelions on my yard?
If dandelions keep coming back, you have to manually remove them, Matassa says.
"So, get rid of them. You can use little gardening tools to pull them out manually," he said.
Another thing you can do, is to use a specific spray to hinder their growth, he recommends.
"You can also use the weed be gone spray to help you get them out," he added. "(It) targets the dandelions. It won't kill the grass that's around it."
Maintaining a healthy lawn, keeps the dandelion away, he says. And to do so, you can use a lawn fertilizer.
"Because if your lawn is healthy and lush, it'll out compete the dandelion," Matassa said.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Millions of Canadians have been exposed to potentially toxic chemicals, and they're not going anywhere
For decades, North Bay, Ontario's water supply has harboured chemicals associated with liver and developmental issues, cancer and complications with pregnancy. It's far from the only city with that problem.
opinion How to use your credit card as a powerful wealth-building tool
Irresponsibly using a credit card can land you in financial trouble, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew says when used properly, it can be a powerful wealth-building tool that can help grow your credit profile and create new opportunities.
WATCH Dashcam video shows terrifying near-miss on two-lane northern Ontario highway
There were some scary moments for several people on a northern Ontario highway caught on video Thursday after a chain reaction following a truck fire.
Which Canadian cities have the highest and lowest grocery prices?
Where you live plays a big factor in what you pay at the grocery store. And while it's no secret the same item may have a different price depending on the store, city or province, we wanted to see just how big the differences are, and why.
Here's what 'the hinge' move is, how to do it correctly
When you're picking something up from the floor or bending over to tie your shoe laces, you're performing "the hinge move," according to movement trainers.
Tips to make a house or apartment safe and accessible for older adults living at home
Here's a summary of tips from the U.S. National Institute on Aging and AARP, which offers a free room-by-room guide with practical suggestions for older adults living independently.
Here are some gardening questions, answers
When it comes to gardening, a lot of questions come up, including the best way to keep pets away from plants, maintaining your lawn and keeping the dandelions at bay.
'I may have some nightmares:' Man survives being bitten by 2 sharks in Bahamas
A man who was bitten by two sharks in the Bahamas said Thursday he's 'thankful that I'm here' while sharing his story of survival.
Barron Trump declines to serve as an RNC delegate
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, has declined to serve as a delegate at this summer’s Republican National Convention, according to a senior Trump campaign adviser and a statement from Melania Trump's office.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Seven people charged following kidnapping, assault in Tobique First Nation: N.B. RCMP
RCMP say seven people have been arrested and charged in connection with a kidnapping and assault in Tobique First Nation, N.B.
-
EHS helicopters to land in new spot in Halifax
Emergency Health Services (EHS) LifeFlight helicopters will soon be landing at Canadian Forces Base Windsor Park in the Halifax's west end.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
Toronto
-
15-year-old boy stabbed during fight at Brampton park 'fighting for his life' in hospital
A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after an apparent stabbing during a fight at a park in Brampton Friday afternoon.
-
Gamergate was 10 years ago. How has hate in online spaces changed since then?
Toxicity and harassment persist in the "world's biggest entertainment medium," says an Ontario professor.
-
Shooting in Toronto leaves woman in her 20s dead: police
A woman in her 20s has died following a shooting that happened in Toronto early Saturday morning, according to police.
Montreal
-
Cyclist issued fine for striking four-year-old girl crossing the street
A cyclist turned herself in and received a fine after striking a four-year-old girl who was crossing the street to catch a school bus.
-
McGill University seeks emergency injunction to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University has filed a request for an injunction to have the pro-Palestinian encampment removed from its campus.
-
Man in critical condition after being stabbed outside of downtown Montreal bar
Police are investigating after a man was stabbed early Saturday morning in downtown Montreal and taken to hospital in critical condition.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sault shooting investigation underway
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is actively investigating a shooting that took place overnight.
-
Millions of Canadians have been exposed to potentially toxic chemicals, and they're not going anywhere
For decades, North Bay, Ontario's water supply has harboured chemicals associated with liver and developmental issues, cancer and complications with pregnancy. It's far from the only city with that problem.
-
WATCH
WATCH Dashcam video shows terrifying near-miss on two-lane northern Ontario highway
There were some scary moments for several people on a northern Ontario highway caught on video Thursday after a chain reaction following a truck fire.
Windsor
-
CTV News Windsor's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
New president elected for Unifor Local 444
On Friday, the union announced that James Stewart will fill the role of president, following the May 8-9 election.
-
Godfather of powerlifting celebrating half century in the sport
Jerry Marentette has broken well over 400 records through 11 different weight classes.
London
-
Property owner describes his homeless hub proposal as 'dead in the water'
An uncertain timeline for rolling out more of London’s Whole of Community Response to Homelessness might have eliminated one potential location for a service hub.
-
61-year-old man dies after moped, pickup truck collide in Grey Highlands
A 61-year-old man has died following a collision between a moped and a pickup truck in Grey Highlands earlier this week.
-
CTV News London's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Kitchener
-
'A total write-off': Kitchener resident asks for thousands from city, after driving over 'faulty' manhole cover
One driver wants the City of Kitchener to cover the thousands of dollars in damage to his car after he ran over a “faulty” manhole cover.
-
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital in critical condition after Cambridge crash
A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after a crash in Cambridge on Friday afternoon.
-
Search for new K-W hospital location narrowed down to two
We’re one step closer to finding out the new location of Kitchener-Waterloo’s newest hospital.
Barrie
-
One person in hospital after Orillia house fire
One person is in hospital after a house fire in Orillia on Saturday.
-
Barrie men charged with fraud in OPP investigation into pool installation scam
Two Barrie men have been charged with fraud in connection with a lengthy OPP investigation after several customers seeking pool installations were allegedly scammed out of thousands of dollars.
-
Wasaga Beach assault turns into murder investigation after victim's death
The charge against a Wasaga Beach man has been upgraded to second-degree murder after police say the victim died more than two months after an alleged assault.
Winnipeg
-
'Devastating': Clear Lake watercraft ban will have an impact, business owners say
Businesses in the Clear Lake area are concerned about the future following a temporary ban on watercraft from entering the lake.
-
Roughly 250 people forced to evacuate Winnipeg apartment building deemed unsafe
Approximately 250 residents of a St. James area apartment building will have to leave their homes immediately, as the City of Winnipeg issued a vacate order over unsafe conditions.
-
Solar storm could produce highly visible northern lights in Manitoba
An unusually large solar storm could produce northern light shows that may be visible across most of Canada on Friday and Saturday.
Calgary
-
'I am angry': Alberta farmers will continue fight over world class motorsport resort
The rolling hills leading to the hamlet of Rosebud are dotted with sprawling farms and cattle pastures -- and a sign sporting a simple message: No Race Track.
-
'We have laws': Premier Smith says police action justified in Calgary
The actions, including the decision to use non-lethal force, to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters from the University of Calgary campus were justified, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Friday.
-
Out-of-control wildfire prompts evacuation alert for Fort McMurray, Saprae Creek Estates Friday night
An evacuation alert was issued for two Wood Buffalo communities Friday night, as crews battled an out-of-control wildfire near Fort McMurray.
Edmonton
-
Oilers defeat Canucks 4-3 in OT to even series
The Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in overtime late Friday night to even the Round 2 series 1-1.
-
Out-of-control wildfire prompts evacuation alert for Fort McMurray, Saprae Creek Estates Friday night
An evacuation alert was issued for two Wood Buffalo communities Friday night, as crews battled an out-of-control wildfire near Fort McMurray.
-
'I am angry': Alberta farmers will continue fight over world class motorsport resort
The rolling hills leading to the hamlet of Rosebud are dotted with sprawling farms and cattle pastures -- and a sign sporting a simple message: No Race Track.
Regina
-
Healthcare divide between Alberta, Sask. persists post-pandemic: Doctor
Easier access to certain types of medical care has become more difficult for some residents in southwestern Saskatchewan, according to a Swift Current doctor.
-
Sask. teachers set to vote on renewed sanctions mandate
Next week, teachers in Saskatchewan will vote on a renewed mandate that would implement sanctions beyond the current school year.
-
Regina police charge 3, seize drugs, ammunition after 'months long investigation'
Regina police say three people have been charged after they seized more than 1,100 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine along with suspected meth and ammunition following a “months long investigation.”
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers set to vote on renewed sanctions mandate
Next week, teachers in Saskatchewan will vote on a renewed mandate that would implement sanctions beyond the current school year.
-
Dump truck heavily damaged after crash on Circle Drive North
A dump truck was heavily damaged following a crash Friday afternoon on Circle Drive North.
-
Nutrien CEO wants fully automated or tele-remote operations in all 6 mines
Improved mine automation helped fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. increase potash production in the first quarter amid strong demand for its products, the company's chief executive said.
Vancouver
-
Town of Fort Nelson, B.C., ordered to evacuate due to wildfire
The entire town of Fort Nelson, B.C., as well as the nearby Fort Nelson First Nation, has been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire.
-
Bouchard lifts Edmonton Oilers to 4-3 overtime win over Canucks in Game 2
Evan Bouchard scored 5:38 into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers bounced back for a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Friday.
-
'State or state-sponsored actor' believed to be behind B.C. government hacks
The head of British Columbia’s civil service has revealed that a “state or state-sponsored actor” is behind multiple cyber-security incidents against provincial government networks.
Vancouver Island
-
'State or state-sponsored actor' believed to be behind B.C. government hacks
The head of British Columbia’s civil service has revealed that a “state or state-sponsored actor” is behind multiple cyber-security incidents against provincial government networks.
-
B.C. woman's lifelong birthday wish comes true after unexpected message from elementary school classmate
Karen Harrison made the same birthday wish every year from age six to age 50. When she had given up hope, it finally came true.
-
Police launch assault investigation at UVic protest encampment
Police in Saanich, B.C., say an assault investigation is underway following two alleged incidents at a pro-Palestinian protest encampment on the grounds of the University of Victoria.
Kelowna
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
-
Community mourns thousands of fish lost as B.C. drought risk looms again
Images of steelhead and trout flicker over long sheets of paper, brought to life in blue and green crayon rubbings by the thousands.