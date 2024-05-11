OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Here are some gardening questions, answers

    Share

    When it comes to gardening, a lot of questions come up, including the best way to keep pets away from plants, maintaining your lawn and keeping the dandelions at bay.

    Here are some gardening questuions and answers:

    What is the best way to keep out cats and chicken form playing on your plants?

    Aside from using physical barriers, such as physical wires or fencing, you can plant some deterrent plants, including rosemary, lavender and citronella, Colin Matassa from Robert Plante Greenhouse told CTV Morning Live’s Stefan Keyes.

    "Plants that have a bit of a stronger odor, stronger scent, they don’t like it as much," Matassa said.

    He adds that not only those plants do the job, but also they look nice in the backyard.

    You can also use something called "Blood Meal,"  which is a gray powder you spread on top of the soil, recommends Matassa.

    "They don’t like the smell of that either," he added.

    He also recommends putting a layer of mulch in your garden, noting that this would make the soil less attractive for cats and chickens.

    "They can’t dig through it much easily," he said.

    Is it too early to overseed an established lawn?

    Now is the perfect time to start overseeding your lawn, he says.

    "No, it's not. It’s the perfect time to do it. The temperatures are nice. The ground is warming up," he said.

    Matassa notes that it's also important to make sure you use a high quality grass seed.

    And when it comes to watering your lawn, he wants you to water everyday for two weeks until the seeds germinate and the grass starts to grow.

    "After that, you can cut back. If it's raining, you don't need to water at all," he added.

    Overseeding is the process of adding grass seed to the lawn without turning the soil.

    How do I get rid of dandelions on my yard?

    If dandelions keep coming back, you have to manually remove them, Matassa says.

    "So, get rid of them. You can use little gardening tools to pull them out manually," he said.

    Another thing you can do, is to use a specific spray to hinder their growth, he recommends.

    "You can also use the weed be gone spray to help you get them out," he added. "(It) targets the dandelions. It won't  kill the grass that's around it."

    Maintaining a healthy lawn, keeps the dandelion away, he says. And to do so, you can use a lawn fertilizer.

    "Because if your lawn is healthy and lush, it'll out compete the dandelion," Matassa said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion How to use your credit card as a powerful wealth-building tool

    Irresponsibly using a credit card can land you in financial trouble, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew says when used properly, it can be a powerful wealth-building tool that can help grow your credit profile and create new opportunities.

    Here are some gardening questions, answers

    When it comes to gardening, a lot of questions come up, including the best way to keep pets away from plants, maintaining your lawn and keeping the dandelions at bay.

    Barron Trump declines to serve as an RNC delegate

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, has declined to serve as a delegate at this summer’s Republican National Convention, according to a senior Trump campaign adviser and a statement from Melania Trump's office.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News