UPDATE: The Ottawa Police Service would like to advise that Tyler Vanderlee was located safe and sound.

Ottawa Police are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

Tyler Vanderlee was last seen around Place D'Orléans on December 8. Police believe he may be traveling to the Niagara region.

Tyler is described as white, 5'6" (168 cm) tall, 140 lbs (64 kg), with longer brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a bandana, black tuque, black Adidas hoodie, and burgundy pants.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222. If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where Tyler is currently, please contact the Ottawa Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2355. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.