Ottawa Police are investigating after shots were fired on Claremont Drive, just off of St. Laurent Boulevard, Wednesday evening.

Police say three houses in the 30 block were struck just after 7:00 pm. Two of them were occupied at the time, but no one was injured.

Police haven't made any arrests.

This is the fifth shooting investigation in Ottawa so far this year. It comes just one day after a a fatal shooting in Ottawa's south end, which was the city's first homicide of 2018.

Claremont Drive was the site of Ottawa's first homicide of the year exactly two years ago. 28-year-old Mohamed Najdi was shot and killed on January 10, 2016.

Seven men ended up facing charges in connection with Najdi's death.