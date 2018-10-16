

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A popular Elgin Street bakery is set to close its doors.

Boko Bakery has announced after 36 years, it’s closing when its lease ends at the end of November.

In a statement, the bakery says “with our lease coming to an end on November 30th and the owner deciding to retire to spend time with her father – Boko Grandpa!, the Boko Bakery family has decided to take a break from baking.”

Boko Bakery says its doors will remain open for business as long as possible. The last day of business will be announced shortly.

The statement does hint at future plans, saying “we may have some future projects in mind so please stay tuned.”