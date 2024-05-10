Motorcycle driver in critical condition after crash in Barrhaven, police seeking witnesses

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is asking people who might have witnessed a collision that happened Friday afternoon in Barrhaven and left a man in his 20s is in critical condition to come forward.

A car and a motorcycle collided in the area of Prince of Wales Drive and Longfields Drive at around 4:40 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 50s, suffered minor injuries.

Ottawa police closed the intersection for the investigation. Drivers are warned to expect delays in the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the OPS at 613-236-1222, extension 2345, or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.