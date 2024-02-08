'Looking forward to living again': Ottawa photographer recounts Strep-A battle
Well-known Ottawa photographer Sean Sisk is looking at life through a clearer lens after an invasive Strep A infection last summer nearly killed him.
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
"My heart stopped four times, one time I coded for over half an hour," Sisk recalls.
Sisk was shooting the biggest names at Ottawa Bluesfest last July when what he thought was a cold got worse.
"A pain in my hip, cold sweats and I had laboured breathing."
Within days, he went by ambulance to the Montfort Hospital where he stayed for weeks before being transferred to the Ottawa Hospital's General Campus.
"We just figured he needed a little antibiotic for something, a little re-hydration and rest and they'd send him on his way," said Erin Fraser, Sisk's wife. "Little did we know he was septic at that point, his kidneys had failed."
Doctors determined an Invasive group A streptococcus, a bacterial infection, got into Sisk's bloodstream.
"They were doing everything that they could. They threw everything at him that they could but it was minute to minute, hour to hour, day to day for probably the first week or two maybe," said Fraser.
Sisk, who doesn't recall much of the time he spent in hospital, was on dialysis and had surgery to prevent the flesh-eating disease from spreading further in his leg.
"When you have flesh-eating disease it can overwhelm your body. It's an infection that can cause what we refer to as multi-organ failure," said Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, an ICU and palliative care physician and the head of critical care at the Ottawa Hospital.
"For Sean, seeking medical attention when he did was essentially lifesaving."
"My brain is ready to go and I want to start living and doing stuff, but being in a hospital bed for 15 weeks and in a coma for six weeks, it's a lot of atrophy," Sisk said.
Ottawa photographer Sean Sisk nearly died from an invasive Strep-A infection in July 2023 (Erin Fraser)To help, he does physiotherapy and occupational therapy multiple times a week.
"I went from using the wheelchair around the gym to as soon as I could, I started using a walker," said Sisk, who now only uses a cane.
His progress has been boosted by the community that rallied around him with online and in-person fundraisers raising tens of thousands of dollars to go towards expenses.
"It was just unbelievable," Sisk said. "I wish I and my family can give back half of what the city has given to me and my family in the last few weeks and few months."
Sisk also has immense gratitude to the doctors who saved his life and those who played a crucial role in his recovery.
"They become your friends. Somebody just to talk to and vent, and help explain this to you," he said. "These people here are just amazing. They're patient. I can't thank them enough."
Dr. Kyeremanteng said he's seen more invasive Strep A infections in the last several months than any other time in his career.
"One of the key messages is if you're having the signs and symptoms and you're really sick, despite what you hear in the news about these long emergency wait times you need to come in," he said.
"What I want to reinforce for folks is when it's a life-threatening condition in our country, you will get all the care you need."
Symptoms may include fever, severe pain, a red rash, low blood pressure and dizziness.
"Being in the position he was in, very few people get to return to the life they had. He is one of the select lucky ones that will get the chance to do that," said Fraser.
While Sisk misses photography and will get back to it, his focus is on family.
"To quote a Taylor Swift lyric, it was a 'Cruel Summer.' I spent two, three months away from my whole family and the thing I missed the most is just being with my kids," Sisk said.
"I'm looking forward to living again."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Parents fuming after Montreal-area teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
An investigation is underway at a Montreal-area high school after multiple parents have alleged their kids' art teacher has been taking drawings that they made in class and listing them for sale on several websites without their knowledge.
Five-month-old among 3 people found dead in Richmond Hill, Ont. home
Police say a five-month-old is among the three people found dead in a Richmond Hill home last week in what investigators believe is a case of intimate partner violence.
Victims recall lifetimes of trauma as former Olympian pleads guilty to molesting boys in 1970s
A former Olympian and longtime track coach will spend as many as 11 years in state prison after pleading guilty to charges of sexually molesting young boys at a sports camp in western Massachusetts in the 1970s, abuse that was laid bare by the emotional testimony of several victims.
London, Ont.'s police chief clarifies comments at sexual assault news conference after backlash
At the news conference, Police Chief Thai Truong said, 'How we portray young women and girls on TV, in music videos, how we write about them, all that contributes to sexual violence and the normalization of what we're seeing.' CTV News London sat down with Truong and asked him to elaborate.
Bell Media ends some CTV newscasts, sells radio stations in media shakeup amid layoffs
Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations.
Listeria contamination fears prompt Canadian salad recall
Certain President's Choice and Taylor Farms brand salad kits are being recalled in Canada over concerns of a Listeria contamination, stemming from a deadly outbreak in the U.S.
King Charles III's health issues lead to questions about enlarged prostate, cancer
King Charles III's recent unprecedented public disclosures of his treatments for an enlarged prostate and cancer have led to increased interest in the conditions.
Local news cuts at Bell come after it was granted $40M in regulatory relief: St-Onge
Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is accusing Bell Media of breaking its promise to invest in local news after the company was granted more than $40 million in annual regulatory relief.
Toronto Raptors make two deals ahead of NBA trade deadline
The Toronto Raptors were active ahead of the NBA's trade deadline, making two separate deals. Guard Ochai Agbaji and Canadian centre Kelly Olynyk were sent to Toronto from the Utah Jazz for guard Kira Lewis Jr., forward Otto Porter Jr., and a 2024 first-round pick. Guard Dennis Schroder and forward Thad Young were then traded by the Raptors to the Brooklyn Nets for guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Toronto then waived Dinwiddie in a corresponding move.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Colorado Low will skirt Maritimes, lighter snow and rain expected this weekend
A Colorado Low will sweep a couple of weather fronts through the Maritimes this weekend, resulting in some relatively mild February temperatures and a passing mix of snow and rain.
-
Politician in hard-hit county says bigger snowplows needed after historic N.S. storm
A senior politician in Nova Scotia's rural Pictou County says his municipality is still struggling to clear last weekend's massive snowfall, partly because the area has been overlooked by the provincial government.
-
Bell Media ends some CTV newscasts, sells radio stations in media shakeup amid layoffs
Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations.
Toronto
-
Air Canada flight comes back to Toronto after nearly 7 hours in the air, several landing attempts
Passengers onboard an Air Canada flight bound for St. John’s earlier this week spent close to seven hours in the air and were brought back to Toronto after “several” attempts to land.
-
Five-month-old among 3 people found dead in Richmond Hill, Ont. home
Police say a five-month-old is among the three people found dead in a Richmond Hill home last week in what investigators believe is a case of intimate partner violence.
-
NDP claim new Ontario ads made by Ford government to counter bad press
The official opposition is criticizing the Doug Ford government’s latest advertising campaign, claiming they are using public dollars to counter bad press.
Montreal
-
Parents fuming after Montreal-area teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
An investigation is underway at a Montreal-area high school after multiple parents have alleged their kids' art teacher has been taking drawings that they made in class and listing them for sale on several websites without their knowledge.
-
Too many youth think using English words is 'cool,' says Legault
The irony of this statement wasn't lost on representatives at the national assembly on Thursday as they watched a debate between Legault and his opposition unfold.
-
Grieving parents said they were told to pay $200 to meet Quebec minister
The Coalition Avenir Québec is again being forced to defend its fundraising methods, after the parents of a woman killed in a 2017 car crash said the party offered access to the provincial transport minister for $100 per person.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada Nickel to build 'largest nickel processing plant in North America' in Timmins
Canada Nickel is making a major investment in Timmins. On Thursday, officials said they're planning to build two processing plants in the city.
-
Bell Media ends some CTV newscasts, sells radio stations in media shakeup amid layoffs
Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations.
-
Northern Ontario experiences unusually warm winter weather
It hasn’t been the frigid, snowy winter northerners either dread or dream of this time of year.
London
-
Bell Media ends some CTV newscasts, sells radio stations in media shakeup amid layoffs
Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations.
-
London, Ont.'s police chief clarifies comments at sexual assault news conference after backlash
At the news conference, Police Chief Thai Truong said, 'How we portray young women and girls on TV, in music videos, how we write about them, all that contributes to sexual violence and the normalization of what we're seeing.' CTV News London sat down with Truong and asked him to elaborate.
-
Raising concerns about a busy rail crossing
Thames Centre municipal leaders say repairs aren't keeping up with a deteriorating rail crossing.
Winnipeg
-
'This pool means a lot to the community': Residents voicing frustration over plans to close pools
The new four-year budget calls for three pools to be shut down and 20 wading pools would be replaced or decommissioned. With the closures, the city would invest in 10 new spray pads at a cost of $20 million. But some say the swimming pools are too important to pull the plug on.
-
Off-duty RCMP officer assaulted outside of elementary school: Winnipeg police
Two men are facing multiple charges after they allegedly assaulted an off-duty RCMP officer outside of an elementary school during dismissal.
-
Winnipeg school could be renamed due to namesake’s past
A request has been submitted to rename a Winnipeg school due to its namesake’s historical past.
Kitchener
-
Lost wallet, found after 40 years, described as a ‘time capsule’
A wallet – lost 40 years ago at Toronto’s Eaton Centre – has finally been returned.
-
'No answers and no justice': Family questions why arrest warrant came months after fatal crash
More than eight months after a fatal crash near Acton, OPP are ready to lay charges. The victim's family wonders why it wasn't done sooner.
-
Bell Media ends some CTV newscasts, sells radio stations in media shakeup amid layoffs
Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations.
Calgary
-
Canada hosts summit on auto thefts, but Calgary and Alberta bucking the trend
According to the Calgary Police Service, the city saw carjackings rise last year while car thefts dipped.
-
Calgary pair charged in connection with fraudulent purchases, sales of snowmobiles
With the recovery of more than six figures in stolen goods, Calgary police have laid charges in connection with "a complex fraud ring."
-
'1 in a million!': Alberta family celebrates the birth of triplet calves
An Alberta family is celebrating an udderly unusual occurrence – the birth of triplets of the bovine variety.
Saskatoon
-
City agrees to buy Saskatoon YMCA for proposed downtown arena district
The City of Saskatoon has agreed to purchase the downtown YMCA building with plans to demolish it if council proceeds with a downtown event and entertainment district.
-
Sask. teachers' union, government strike conciliatory tone ahead of talks
The head of the Saskatchewan teachers' union is optimistic there will be a way forward as contract talks resume, but says job action could resume quickly if they aren't productive.
-
The rising cost of raising a building in Saskatchewan
With Friday’s announcement that PCL Construction won a nearly $1 billion contract to build an expansion of the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, many Saskatchewan residents balked at the price tag.
Edmonton
-
RCMP charge northern Alberta teacher in student sexual assault case
RCMP in northern Alberta have charged a teacher with the sexual assault of a student among other offences.
-
$70M lottery winner dedicates win to late wife
A northern Alberta man is calling his $70 million lottery win a "bittersweet" one.
-
Pancholi announces bid for Alberta NDP leadership
Edmonton NDP MLA Rakhi Pancholi has joined the race to be the Alberta NDP's next leader.
Vancouver
-
B.C. prison officials seize drone, drugs, weapons at maximum-security institution
Prison officials in British Columbia say an aerial drone was part of a cache of contraband items seized this week at a maximum-security institution in the Fraser Valley.
-
Vancouver police go undercover to crack down on bear spray sales, issue $20K in fines
Vancouver police issued $20,000 in fines to 10 businesses violating the city's recently introduced bear spray bylaws in an undercover operation last year.
-
Alleged sex assault at Surrey SkyTrain station prompts call to help identify suspect
Months after an alleged sex assault reportedly took place at a Metro Vancouver SkyTrain station, transit police are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect.
Regina
-
Regina fire crews report single injury following house blaze
One person suffered injuries following a fully involved house fire Thursday afternoon in Regina.
-
Sask. teachers' union, government strike conciliatory tone ahead of talks
The head of the Saskatchewan teachers' union is optimistic there will be a way forward as contract talks resume, but says job action could resume quickly if they aren't productive.
-
Sask. reports $10M in revenue from latest oil and gas public offering
The province is reporting it raised more than $10 million in its latest petroleum and natural gas public offering.