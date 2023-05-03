Lockdown ends at Lisgar Collegiate Institute, Ottawa City Hall

Police cruisers outside Lisgar Collegiate Institute on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) Police cruisers outside Lisgar Collegiate Institute on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Security tightens in London ahead of coronation

Security is tightening in London ahead of the coronation of King Charles III in what will be the city's largest one-day mobilization of Metropolitan Police officers seen in decades, the force said on Wednesday.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina