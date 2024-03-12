Leeds, Grenville and Lanark public health unit sees doubling in overdose-related ER visits
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit (LGLDHU) is warning the public over an increase in drug-related poisonings in the region.
- Sign up now for our daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
In a news release on Tuesday, the public health agency said the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark region reported 21 emergency room visits for overdoses in the last two weeks, double the number of visits for drug-poisonings normally seen.
The LGLDHU health dashboard shows there have been 3 suspected overdose deaths in the region so far this year after there were 14 confirmed overdose deaths in 2023.
The statement is another warning in a rise of overdose-related deaths and incidents across eastern Ontario this year.
In the first eight weeks of 2024, 49 people died in the City of Ottawa because of suspected drug overdoses, according to data from Ottawa Public Health. Data shows there have been 173 emergency room visits in Ottawa that were confirmed to be opioid overdoses so far this year. There were 1,290 visits confirmed to be opioid overdose visits in 2023, up from 866 in 2022 and 929 in 2021.
The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health (KFL&A) also alerted the public earlier this month, after they saw a 50 per cent increase in apparent drug poisonings.
The City of Belleville declared a state of emergency in January after a string of 17 overdoses in the span on 24 hours, with 13 of them happening within an hour and a half.
LGLDHU says it is aware of the presence of Xylazine in the drug supply, a drug which does not respond to naloxone, the medication used to reverse opioid drug poisonings.
"Xylazine can cause deep sedation, slow down breathing and heart rate, lower blood pressure, increase blood sugars, constrict pupils and cause extreme feelings of tiredness and fatigue," the news release said.
"The risk of experiencing a fatal drug poisoning significantly increases if there is Xylazine unknowingly mixed with other substances such as opioids (i.e., fentanyl) or benzodiazepines (i.e., lorazepam) that cause sedation and central nervous system depression."
LGLDHU says it monitors drug poisonings through an early warning and surveillance system, which monitors data such as ER visits.
The health agency is encouraging naloxone training and highlighting the importance of calling 9-1-1 for medical assistance for all suspected overdoses.
"Naloxone remains highly effective in reversing the opioid overdose even when other substances are involved," the public health agency said in the release.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
BREAKING Uvalde police chief abruptly announces resignation days after report cleared officers in massacre at Robb Elementary School
Hours before the Uvalde City Council was expected to reject a report clearing local police officers of wrongdoing during the Robb Elementary School massacre, the city’s police chief abruptly announced he is quitting.
BREAKING Two dead in triple shooting in downtown Toronto
Two police officers have been taken to the hospital after being injured during a foot pursuit following a double fatal shooting in Regent Park.
opinion Tom Mulcair: The GTA and Quebec still stand in the way of the Pierre Poilievre juggernaut
There are two steep hills that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will have to climb if he hopes to turn his good polling numbers into victory in the next federal election, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
QUEBEC BUDGET 2024 Quebec budget $11B in deficit, biggest in the province's history
Quebec’s finance minister has tabled a $158-billion budget with an $11-billion deficit, and he says the government will miss its target to balance the books.
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Lily Allen says having children 'ruined' her career
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
The truth about menopause and weight gain
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
Parole board took 'appropriate' steps in Sask. mass murderer's release, investigation finds
A joint investigation into the release and supervision of mass murderer Myles Sanderson has issued 14 recommendations to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and the Parole Board of Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.