Kingston public health authority issues alert after rise in drug overdoses

The main public health agency for the Kingston region has issued an alert to residents following a recent rise in drug-related poisonings.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health (KFL&A) reported a 15 per cent increase in apparent drug overdoses in the past week, along with a rise in users experiencing "very prolonged deep sedation and hallucinations."

The agency says additional data in the community supports the concerning increase in overdoses.

"These observations highlight the continued unpredictability and toxicity of the unregulated drug supply in our community," KFL&A said in a statement on Friday.

"It is vital that people do not use drugs alone and 9-1-1 is called immediately for emergency medical care when drug poisoning is suspected."

The Kingston region has seen a steady increase in overdose-related deaths in recent years, with fewer than 13 deaths per year before 2016 to 42 deaths in 2020.

KFL&A reported 135 people died of an opioid overdose between May 2017 and June 2021.

The health agency is urging residents be cautious when using drugs and recommends carrying a free naloxone kit.

KFL&A also issued a number of tips for the safe consumption of drugs:

Avoid using alone. If you use alone, tell someone before you use and have a safety plan that includes having someone check in with you. Alternatives may include using with a friend or family member present or virtually, staggering use if both are using drugs.

Avoid using more than one drug at a time, including alcohol.

Go slow. The quality of unregulated drugs is unpredictable.

Seek medical treatment.

Users can also visit a supervised consumption service in person at Consumption and Treatment Services at 661 Montreal St. in Kingston or virtually by calling the National Overdose Response Service at 1-888-688-NORS (6677).

Those seeking more information on harm reduction can visit the KFL&A Public Health website.