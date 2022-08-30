Leave municipal election signs alone, Ottawa police warn

Ottawa police are issuing a warning to the public with the municipal election campaign set to ramp up.

Don’t vandalize election signs. Don’t harass the candidates. And don’t commit hate crimes.

“Criminal harassment of candidates, election sign damage and hate-based crimes will not be tolerated,” police said in a news release. “During most elections, these types of reports and complaints are often made to police.”

Municipal election day is Oct. 24. The first day signs can be erected on public or private property is on Friday, Sept. 9.

But in the most recent provincial and federal election campaigns, many candidates in Ottawa and across Ontario reported signs being vandalized.

“Although there have been no reports so far for this municipal election, we ask that incidents of assaults, verbal harassment, threats to candidates and sign destruction be reported to police, particularly if they are suspected or deemed to be hate-motivated,” Interim Chief Steve Bell said in the news release.

“Police will investigate these incidents and, where warranted, charges can be laid.”