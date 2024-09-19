Ottawa man, 34, dies in hospital after shooting in Heron Gate area

Ottawa Police say a man,34, who was shot Thursday night has died from his injuries.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Walkley and Heron roads at around 7:40 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man in his vehicle with gunshot wounds, Ottawa police said in an update Friday.

Police officers administered CPR before paramedics took over and transported him to hospital, where he later died.

In a second update Friday, police said the victim has been identified as 34-year-old Ahmed Salim-Al-Badri, of Ottawa.

There was no risk to public safety.

Police interviewed multiple witnesses in the area. They asked people to expect a significant presence in the Herongate Mall area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, extension 5493, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is Ottawa's 20th homicide of 2024.