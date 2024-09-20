Ottawa residents react to possible Ontario restrictions on bike lanes

There may be a speed bump ahead as the City of Ottawa considers new dedicated cycling lanes.

CTV News confirms the Ontario Government is considering putting restrictions on new bike lanes as a means to improve traffic congestion.

Julia Boucher would love to see more bike lanes in Ottawa.

"I'd use them all the time," she says. "Especially because I often have my kids on the back. I would not go on these roads if I didn't have my protected barrier here."

But that's something the provincial government could put the breaks on.

The Ford government is considering restricting Ontario municipalities from installing new bike lanes that would require the removal of lanes of traffic, a source confirms.

The discussions come ahead of the introduction of a gridlock reduction bill that is expected to be tabled this fall.

Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria was specifically asked about the idea during an unrelated news conference on Friday morning but would not confirm whether it was something under consideration.

"We examine a multitude of proposals when it comes to congestion management," he said. "Every (legislative) session that we get a chance we are looking at ways to make life easier for people and we are looking at ways to reduce gridlock in this province. We have seen a record amount of gridlock."

Driver Anil Aggarwal say he would support the move.

"I think it's great if they're going to not create any more future congestion," he says. "There is already enough. A lot of it is from bike lanes."

While Justein Sacho says bike lanes can be a good thing.

"As a driver it can be a little bit annoying sharing the road," he concedes. "But it's good that they have their own bike lane and it's safer."

Cyclists like Boucher hope the legislation won't be putting a stop to expanding their roadways.

"It would be really sad if we couldn't have more of these in Ottawa!"