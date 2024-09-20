Reaction mixed to Senators arena announcement

After years of speculation, the dream of going to a Senators game in downtown Ottawa is alive again.

The National Capital Commission (NCC) has agreed a deal to allow the Ottawa Senators to build a new NHL arena at LeBreton Flats.

For years, the commute to Ottawa's west end was one of the biggest complaints for attending fans.

The location at LeBreton Flats is a spot many fans believe the new arena would thrive in.

"Definitely, it can't come fast enough," said south-end resident and Sens fan Barb Wright.

"The prospect of being able to get out to a game at the end of a workday is really great, in a more convenient way."

The prospect of pre- and post-game foot traffic is a tantalizing one for many local businesses in the LeBreton Flats area as well.

"We certainly have been waiting and hoping that this would come through," said Roc McIsaac, co-founder of Beyond the Pale brewing.

"It's going to bring obviously tons of people into the core. It's going to be good for the city and will certainly be good for us too. So, we're excited to hear it's happening now."

Getting lost in the excitement of the Friday's announcement may be the Senators fans in Ottawa's west end.

"I'm sure Senators fans are excited, especially people who live downtown," remarked Sens fan Cynthia Cantlie.

"But we live in Kanata and we're going to be very sad that we're going to be losing the Senators from Kanata."

The new arena would be located on the north side of Albert Street, between City Centre Avenue and Preston Street, between the Bayview and Pimisi LRT stations.

"That's why I'm worried about, the trains getting everyone here," said Sens fan Chris Wilson, who lives near the new arena site.

"It's important that you have the proper flow to get everyone to not drive downtown, and you don't have to put up too much parking and all that."

Street parking and foot traffic are two of the biggest concerns for those living in the LeBreton Flats neighbourhood. Many in the area believe their community is not equipped to handle such an influx of traffic.

"Not in the least, quite honestly," said resident Ruth Steinberg, who lives just a block from Albert Street.

"Where it is right now, I can't imagine, I honestly can't imagine. So, they better do it right."

"Pretty much, it'll be a Bluesfest every night of the year," added local resident Charlie Brady.

"We're used to people descending on this area, but usually it's just Bluesfest."