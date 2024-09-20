Ottawa police investigating downtown shooting

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting downtown Friday afternoon.

Police said it happened around the intersection of Rideau and Dalhousie streets at around 2:15 p.m.

Ottawa paramedics said they were called to the scene but could not find a victim. It was later learned the victim arrived in hospital on his own.

The details about the extent of any injuries are currently unknown.

Ottawa police said "all parties" had been located and there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5166.

This comes less than a day after a fatal shooting in the Herongate area that claimed the life of a 34-year-old man.