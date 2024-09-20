OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Stabbing leaves man in life-threatening condition on Baseline Road

    A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    A man has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following a stabbing incident that happened on Baseline Road in the early hours of Friday morning, according to the Ottawa Paramedic Service.

    Paramedics say they were called around 5:54 a.m. to Baseline Road between Navaho Drive and Woodroffe Avenue.

    The Ottawa Police Service says there is an active police operation where the incident happened.

    People are asked to expect a significant police presence in the area for the next couple of hours.

    Police add they have located all the parties involved in this incident.

    There is no threat to public safety.

