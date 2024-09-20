Ottawa Senators, National Capital Commission agree to build a new arena at LeBreton Flats

An agreement has been reached that will allow the Ottawa Senators approval to build for a new NHL arena at LeBreton Flats.

After more than two years of talks, a deal will be announced on the deadline day.

Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer, Team President Cyril Leeder and NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum will provide an update at 1pm on the Memorandum of Understanding signed in June 2022.

Sources tell CTV News, the Senators will have access to between seven to ten acres of land to build an arena complex.

The concerns by Senators over the number of parking spaces has also been agreed to according to CTV News sources.

Leeder told TSN 1200 on a recent broadcast, LeBreton Flats is a prime location for a new arena, mentioning the Confederation Line and the Trillium Line have stations along the LeBreton Flats area.

While transit and walk-up crowds will be a big part of the fan base for Senators games if a new arena is built at LeBreton Flats, Leeder says, "Initially, you're going to need some parking on a LeBreton site."

The cost of a new arena would be in the range of $1.2 to $1.5 billion, according to Leeder.

More to come