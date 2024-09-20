Ottawa driver safely extricated following two-vehicle collision in south end

Ottawa Fire Services says a driver has been safely extricated after being trapped following a two-vehicle collision near a high school in the city’s south end.

Firefighters say they received a call from the Ottawa Police Service requesting help at around 9:05 a.m., citing someone might be trapped in their vehicle at the intersection of Harding and Walkley roads, near Canterbury High School.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a driver was trapped in a car that had landed on its side.

That was when they stabilized the vehicle and started extricating the driver.

Firefighters made a hole in the roof of the vehicle and extricated the driver on a backboard by 9:27 a.m.

The scene was left in control of Ottawa police.