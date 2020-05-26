OTTAWA -- Le Nordik Spa will open its doors on Monday for massages.

The popular spa in Chelsea announced in an email to guests that, “slowly and safely, we are reopening.”

“It can’t be said enough – your health and security are our number one priority. That’s why we’re reopening our spa services gradually and in stages, with great care, diligence and thoughtfulness.”

In a statement on its website, Le Nordik Spa says it will put protective measures in place to ensure the safety of guests and employees.

“We’ve thoroughly examined each aspect of the spa experience – from the time you make your reservation to the time you leave the spa – and made the necessary adjustments to ensure your safety,” Le Nordik said.

“We’re implementing a contactless experience as much as possible, significantly reducing capacity to ensure physical distancing, and screening our guests for symptoms on site.”

Le Nordik says guests are now required to make a reservation online or by phone for all services – walk-ins are no longer accepted. Guests will also be asked to pay in advance, at the moment of booking.

Le Nordik says measures to reduce contact include contactless check-in kiosks, automatic doors being installed and cash will no longer be accepted. Personal bathrobes and water bottles are no longer permitted.