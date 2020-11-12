KINGSTON -- Two teens are facing several charges, including criminal negligence causing death, in connection to a fatal crash in Kingston last month.

Scott Legg, 16, of Kingston died in the crash on Bayridge Drive, near Henderson Place, on Oct. 21.

Kingston police say the investigation has determined the two vehicles involved were travelling southbound at high speeds on Bayridge Drive when the drivers both lost control.

Of the nine occupants in the two vehicles, four were seriously hurt. Police say some of the passengers were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The two 17-year-olds driving the vehicles face charges of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, criminal negligence causing death, four counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm and four counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Legg was a Grade 11 student at Frontenac Secondary School in Kingston.

In a statement following the crash, the Limestone District School Board said, "this is a tragic loss and we offer our deepest sympathy and support to Scottie's family and friends at this most difficult time."

Several other students from Limestone schools were involved in the crash.