OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Resident accused of making threatening phone calls to municipal staff in Carleton Place, Ont.

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured with lights flashing. (Source: OPP/X) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured with lights flashing. (Source: OPP/X)
    A 40-year-old man is facing charges in connection to threatening comments targeting municipal staff with the Town of Carleton Place.

    Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a call on Thursday after multiple threatening phone calls had been received by officials with the municipality.

    "Threatening comments and behaviour targeting municipal staff has resulted in charges," police said.

    The suspect is facing two counts of criminal harassment – threatening conduct. He will appear in court in Perth on Dec. 23.

