OPP investigating Renfrew, Ont. hospital following provincial takeover last summer

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have launched an investigation into the Renfrew Victoria Hospital, the Renfrew, Ont. hospital taken over by the province last June.

A spokesperson for the OPP tells CTV News Ottawa the OPP Anti-Rackets Branch has an "active investigation" related to Renfrew Victoria Hospital, but provided no other information.

"In order to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, further information will not be provided at this time," the spokesperson said.

In June, the Ministry of Health appointed Altaf Stationwala to supervise the hospital, "to strengthen its governance, accountability, and ability to deliver the best possible care to Ontarians."

"Mr. Stationwala will work closely with Renfrew Victoria Hospital’s CEO, the board of directors, and staff to address concerns regarding hospital governance and management practices, including concerning financial practices that were found as a result of a review conducted by Ontario Health and an independent third party," said a statement from the ministry.

A source told CTV News Ottawa in June that transactions between the Renfrew Victoria Hospital and a non-profit organization called Renfrew Health raised concerns, leading to the review.

Renfrew Health was created in 2014, "for the sole purpose of benefitting RVH," said a public document about the organization.

The Renfrew Victoria Hospital has 55 beds. The facility offers surgical, medical and complex continuing care, with special in-patient services including a Special Care Unit, Palliative Care, and Pastoral Care. The hospital's ambulatory care program sees over 30,000 emergency and clinic visits per year.

The Renfrew Victoria Hospital is located approximately 90 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.