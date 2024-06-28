OTTAWA
    • Single-vehicle rollover involving stolen SUV injures driver on HWY 401 in Morrisburg

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a driver of a stolen SUV was arrested Friday morning following a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 401 Morrisburg.

    It happened around 9:30 a.m. near the Upper Canada Road interchange.

    The driver of the SUV was going eastbound on the highway before trying to pass another vehicle, as it was moving slow, and as he was entering a construction zone. That was when he “left the road, went through the median across the westbound lanes and into the north ditch,” OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson told CTV News Ottawa Friday.

    Police say though the driver sustained minor injuries, he was arrested at the scene.

    The OPP did not provide information about the charges.

