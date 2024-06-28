Ottawa man, 67, $100K richer after winning with Instant Gold Pursuit
An Ottawa man,67, is $100,000 richer after winning with Instant Gold pursuit.
This winning marks Wade Savage’s first win after playing the lottery for over 20 years.
"I was on my way back from a haircut when I stopped at the lottery kiosk to check a ticket," Savage said at OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, while he was picking up his winnings.
"I saw the Gold Pursuit ticket out of the corner of my eye and decided to pick one up."
Savage says his body froze when he learned that he had won later that day.
"I began to shake and a million thoughts started rushing through my mind. I was in denial for the rest of the day," he said. "I told my daughters and they were so happy for me."
He adds that he can happily retire now.
"It's the best feeling ever! I can finally retire. I couldn't be happier," he added.
Savage is planning to use save some money, pay off some bills and to travel to Quebec to celebrate his birthday with family.
The winning ticket was sold at Gloucester Info Kiosk on Ogilvie Road.
