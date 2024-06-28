OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Morrisburg man dead after a three-vehicle collision near Winchester

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a Morrisburg man,50, is dead following a three-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon south of Winchester.

    Police say when they arrived on scene just after 3:30 p.m. on Bank Street between Winchester and Williamsburg, they found that the tree-vehicle collision involved a two sport SUVs and a transport truck.

    Police investigation found that the truck “was heading south in the southbound lane when one northbound SUV moved into the southbound lane, resulting in a head-on collision with the transport. The second SUV then collided with the wreckage,” the OPP said in a news release on Friday.

    As a result, a driver of an SUV was pronounced dead on scene, police add.

    The other SUV driver did not sustain serious injuries and was treated on scene by paramedics. Meanwhile, the truck driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

    The investigation is ongoing.

