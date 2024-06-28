Ottawa Public Health warning of increased overdose risk as new drug found in local supply

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is issuing a warning about a new drug found in the local unregulated drug supply that could lead to a spike in overdoses.

"This week, Health Canada detected the first sample of an emerging drug called 'N-pyrrolidino etonitazene (etonitazepyne)' in Ottawa. This drug is part of a class of drugs referred to as nitazene opioids and is also known by its street name 'Pyro,'" a statement from OPH said.

"Here in Ottawa, the drug was found in unregulated counterfeit hydromorphone M8 tablets. The white tablets were three sided and labeled with an M and 8."

OPH said that these drugs are highly toxic and can be mixed into other drugs. An increase in the presence of nitazenes has been found in unregulated opioids expected to be oxycodone (OxyContin), hydromorphone (Dilaudid), hydrocodone and Percocet in Ontario.

"Nitazenes are synthetic opioids about 10 times more toxic than fentanyl and between 1,000 to 1,500 times more toxic than morphine," the health unit said. "Because of this toxicity, the risk of overdose is increased and greater than normal doses of naloxone may be required to help individuals experiencing an overdose."

The warning is meant for all residents, not just those who use drugs. People who encounter someone who might be having an overdose are encouraged to call 9-1-1 right away and stay with the person until paramedics or other first responders arrive. The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides some legal protection for people seeking emergency support during an overdose.

"Give naloxone if you have it. Naloxone can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and can be safely given to people who have taken non-opioid drugs (like benzodiazepines or xylazine)," OPH says. "Perform chest compressions and/or rescue breathing, or CPR as needed and give a repeat dose of naloxone every 2-3 minutes until the person responds or first responders arrive."

People who use drugs are urged to be extremely careful, to carry naloxone in case of an overdose and to not use alone or to tell someone they are planning to use drugs.

According to OPH data, there were 449 confirmed opioid overdose-related visits to emergency departments in Ottawa in the first five months of this year. There have been 133 suspected drug overdose deaths in Ottawa as of the week of June 10 – 16.