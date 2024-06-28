Carleton MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgement'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has removed Carleton MPP Goldie Ghamari as a member of the Progressive Conservative caucus due to "serious lapses in judgement."

In a statement the premier's office said "this decision follows repeated instances of serious lapses in judgment and a failure to collaborate constructively with caucus leadership and as a team member."

Earlier this week the National Council of Canadian Muslims called for Ghamari's removal after she posted a photo of a meeting with British far-right Activist Tommy Robinson. Robinson is the founder of the anti-Islam English Defence League and has a criminal record in the U.K.

Ghamari was not available for an interview on Friday but posted on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, "When one door closes, another one opens" with the peace sign emoji.

In response to calls for her removal from caucus earlier this week, Ghamari posted that she was not aware of Robinson's history prior to meeting with him.

Constituents in her riding had mixed opinions about the premier's decision.

"I am a conservative, I'm disappointed. But I'm glad that the right thing has been done," said Alice Guenther. "I thought wow, if she's into meeting with suspicious people again then it's time for her to go."

"Only for meeting and discussing and exchanging opinions I don't agree that the person would be kicked out for only posing," said Hayk Vardanyan.

Ghamari has represented the riding of Carleton since 2018.

Ghamari also faced calls for removal in November 2023 after she was accused of posting "anti-Muslim rhetoric" by the Canadian Muslim Public Affairs Council and the NCCM.