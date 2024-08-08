Kingston, Ont. police seek Jeep occupants in connection with fatal motorcycle crash

Police in Kingston, Ont. are asking for the public's help in identifying the occupants of a blue Jeep that is believed to be connected to a fatal motorcycle crash in the city last week.

The crash happened at around 11 p.m. July 31, on Bath Road between Gardiners Road and Tanner Drive. Police said a motorcycle travelling eastbound fell and slid into the westbound lane, where the 32-year-old driver and the 22-year-old passenger were fatally struck by a westbound Ford Escape.

The driver of the Escape remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated with police, but police say their investigation has revealed that a blue Jeep, travelling in the same direction as the motorcycle, might have been involved in a series of events prior to the crash.

Video surveillance from the area of Days Road and Bath Road shows the Jeep on Days Road making a left-hand turn to go west on Bath Road. Approximately 30 seconds later, the Jeep is seen travelling east on Bath Road, heading towards Gardiners Rodd, moments before the collision.

The Jeep was last seen continuing east on Bath Road towards Tanner Drive. Police say it had several occupants, all believed to be male from descriptions provided.

"These individuals are asked to contact Kingston Police," investigators said Thursday.

Anyone with information about the Jeep or its occupants is asked to contact Detective John Cerutti via email at jcerutti@kingstonpolice.ca or by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 6404, referring to occurrence #24-26226.

Police add that while the area has been canvassed by detectives, any businesses or residences with exterior video surveillance recording capability are asked to review their footage around the time of the collision and contact investigators if anything of interest is discovered.