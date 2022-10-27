Kingston, Ont. driver found passed out on side of Highway 401

A Kingston, Ont. man has been charged after he was found passed out in his vehicle stopped on the side of Highway 401.

Around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, OPP officers spotted the car stopped on the side of the westbound highway near Lansdowne, Ont., east of Kingston.

“The driver was found to be unresponsive,” OPP said in a news release. “Following further interaction, the driver awoke, and it was determined he had consumed alcohol.”

The 47-year-old man was arrested and charged with impaired driving and failing to comply with a probation order.

He was released from custody and is due in court in Brockville, Ont. next month.