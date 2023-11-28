Kingston, Ont. city hall closed through Wednesday due to security concern

City Hall in Kingston, Ont. will be closed for at least another day after an incident that staff said raised concerns about safety and security.

The City issued a statement just after 2 p.m. Tuesday to say that City Hall, including the Market Wing Cultural Space, would be closed for the remainder of the day. Staff were asked to work remotely or at other City of Kingston sites.

While normal operations were expected to resume Wednesday, staff said in an email to CTV News Ottawa Tuesday afternoon that the closure would remain in effect for at least another day.

"Out of an abundance of caution, City Hall will remain closed on Wednesday with a decision being made at that point about the following days," said communications officer Kelsey Pye.

No other details were immediately provided. CTV News Ottawa has reached out to Kingston police for comment.

"The safety of our staff is of the highest importance and we decided to take this extra step with the understanding that all other City buildings are open and we will continue to issue information about alternative services for the public," said Kingston CAO Lanie Hurdle in a statement.