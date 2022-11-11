Kingston marks Remembrance Day with city ceremony

KINGSTON, Ont. -

Remembrance Day ceremonies were held across Eastern Ontario Friday, including Kingston, the city where the military trains the leaders of tomorrow.

Kingston has deep ties to the military and its history. On Friday, crowds came out to mark the day and pay respects.

Retired Colonel Jim Davis, who is also the president of the Kingston branch of the Royal Canadian Regiment Association, was one of those laying a wreath on behalf of the group.

“What draws me here is for the love of my country, the effort that Canadians who laid down their lives, both physical and moral injuries," he said.

Having served in Afghanistan, he says he’s remembering those who didn’t make it home, as well as those who still carry the memory.

“For those of us who served there, it’s still very close in our minds and in our hearts,” he says. “The 158 Canadians who fell, certainly any of us who were there served with, or knew, at least one if not many of them.”

Hundreds of people attended Kingston’s Remembrance Day civic ceremony, at the Cross of Sacrifice Cenotaph in Macdonald Park.

Kingston has a military base, as well as the Royal Military College and historic Forts. Many who live here have ties to the military community.

Curtis Smith spent his career working on the base. He also has a son and daughter-in-law in the military. He says it’s important to be here to honour the military members.

“They could be called over seas any day, any hour,” he says. “So we’ve got to show them that we respect them. We appreciate their job.”

Merrill Gooderham is a 22-year veteran and runs the poppy campaign in Kingston. He says demand this year has been high.

“This year, we’ve almost run out of poppies,” he explains.

While no numbers are in yet, he says he’s happy, and the money will go towards supporting veterans experiencing homelessness.

“I’m so proud of my lineage … I wouldn’t think of anything more to do, anything more poignant,” He says. “Because our veterans are the ones we honour.”

As the morning events draw to a close, Davis says seeing people who haven’t served stand alongside those who have is a meaningful moment.

“Knowing that we don’t do it alone, and we don’t stand here alone today,” he says. “That we’re in the hearts of Canadians coast to coast.”