$90K worth of jewelry stolen from Manotick store, owner says

A Manotick business has been left stunned as thieves made off with $90,000 worth of jewelry.

Anneka Bakker, owner of One World Bazaar says she came into her store on the morning of Sept. 30 to find her jewelry room had been raided the night before. One-of-a-kind gemstone jewelry had been swiped both from the glass case, and in storage bins below.

"It was pretty shocking to be totally honest," said Bakker in an interview with CTV News Ottawa Friday. "They came through and emptied all of these (plastic storage bins), which would have been pretty full into their bags."

One World Bazaar -- located at 6110 Mitch Owens Rd -- is celebrating 20 years in business, and has never seen anything like this, says Bakker.

She says they focused on the most expensive jewelry pieces in the store, ranging up to hundreds of dollars each, and were in and out in mere minutes.

"As a small business owner, when all of our revenue is concentrated into a two-month period, it is certainly stressing to say the least," she said. "Because there's not really that flexibility to make up for this at a later point in time."

One World Bazaar features unique goods from small artists from around the world. The items taken were gemstones brought in from places like Mexico, Indonesia, and India, and Bakker says they represent countless hours of work by both One World staff and the artists who they purchase from. For her, it's not about the money.

"The fact that those are now gone, is really heartbreaking," she added. "Because a lot of time goes into obviously traveling and securing them from small artisans."

This is a seasonal business and is only open nine weeks of the year. Thanksgiving weekend is also one of their busiest, Bakker says she has some supply left to sell, and has worked to secure more, in hopes of having selection for customers and making up the loss.

But customers say the loss won’t deter them. Iin fact, it’s quite the opposite for those like Maureen Dufour.

"I was already here the first day it opened, so this is my second round," she told CTV Ottawa while shopping with her family.

Dufour says she was determined to support a business she loves.

"(The news) made me so sad because I have been coming here for years, and I love to shop fair trade," she explains.

Bakker says while the police investigate, she's thankful to the community, and is just trying to maintain perspective.

"One thing I keep reminding myself when I get upset about it is that the people were probably in a pretty difficult space in their life and we just hope they can find some help," she said. "And we hope that this doesn't happen to other small businesses because it truly devastating."