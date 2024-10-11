Thanksgiving weekend brings busy travel, safety warnings
As one of the busiest travel times of the year, Thanksgiving weekend is expected to see heavy traffic on roads, at airports, and train stations in Ottawa. Travellers are advised to pack their patience.
For those travelling by road, according to Dan McTeague of Canadians for Affordable Energy, gas prices are expected to rise four cents per litre to 154.9 cents per litre on Saturday.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is urging drivers to stay safe on the roads. As part of Operation Impact, police across Canada will target speeding, distracted, impaired, and fatigued drivers. Officers will also ensure seatbelt compliance and check that children are properly secured in car seats. The OPP's message for the weekend is to avoid leaving, "an empty seat at someone’s dinner table."
Ottawa's airport and train station are expected to be busy, as post-secondary students head home for Thanksgiving and it's the start of fall reading week at the University of Ottawa.
For those crossing the border, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is reminding travellers of restrictions on poultry products, including turkey. Homemade food or leftovers containing poultry cannot be brought into Canada. Travellers should review the latest guidelines before packing any poultry-based items.
Plan ahead and stay safe as the Thanksgiving holiday brings increased traffic and added border checks.
