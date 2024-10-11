Ottawa police investigating suspicious incident targeting children in Orleans
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in an alleged "possible" attempt to abduct a group of children in the Orleans area last weekend.
On Sunday, between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., the suspect approached the children in his vehicle and offered them candy, according to police.
When another adult approached the vehicle, the suspect quickly drove away.
He is described as a middle eastern man, in his 50’s. He was wearing a hat at the time of the incident.
The vehicle is described as a black or dark-coloured sedan. Police say it "would have been travelling south on Boyer Road then travelled west toward Hunters Run Gate."
Parents are reminded to make sure their children avoid talking to strangers and walking alone. Here are some tips when walking alone:
• Ensure a family member or caregiver knows your route and arrival time.
• Do not talk to strangers.
• Do not accept rides from strangers.
• If an unknown adult is seeking your attention, do not approach them or the vehicle.
• If being followed, go to a public place, a known residence or shout for help.
For more information about safety tips, visit ottawapolice.ca.
Anyone with information about this suspect and his vehicle is asked to call police at 613-236-122 extension 5944, or to leave a tip anonymously at crimestoppers.ca.
