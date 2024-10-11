Temporary LaSalle Causeway bridge to close Tuesday to create access for marine traffic in Kingston, Ont.

The temporary LaSalle Causeway bridge in Kingston, Ont. will be fully closed on Tuesday to create temporary access for marine traffic, according to Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC).

The causeway will be fully closed from 9 a.m. to midnight to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, PSPC says. Meanwhile, the marine navigation channel is expected to be open to marine traffic from around noon to 9 p.m.

"To open the marine navigation channel, our contractor, Priestly Demolition Inc., plans to remove the modular bridge between 9 a.m. and noon and reinstall it between 9 p.m. and midnight," PSPC says on its website.

The construction work depends on marine conditions. The removal and reinstallation of the modular bridge will be moved to another day if moderate to high winds are in the forecast.

The City of Kingston and PSPC will provide scheduled updates, if need be. Bridge users are asked to check PSPC's website and media channels for updates.

In the spring of 2024, the LaSalle Causeway's century-old Bascule Bridge was damaged. PSPC says analysis of the bridge showed the damaged structure was unrepairable.

"It was necessary to demolish and remove the bridge entirely," said PSPC at the time.

The bridge was removed and replaced by a temporary modular bridge, which is expected to remain in place until the construction of the permanent replacement bridge begins, PSPC says. The temporary modular bridge opened on Oct. 3, allowing traffic, pedestrians and cyclists to cross the causeway. Its design allows it to be removed and re-installed "periodically to allow marine vessels to pass through the navigation channel."

"The temporary modular bridge is a two-lane pre-fabricated truss bridge. It will accommodate legal, unrestricted vehicle traffic and include a separate sidewalk. The bridge will sit on the existing abutments of the previous Bascule Bridge," reads PSPC's website.

Preliminary work regarding a permanent replacement bridge is also underway, but it's still unclear how long it will take.

Key dates and milestones

June 4: Contract was awarded

June 6: Demolition and removal activities began

June 20: Marine channel reopened

July 19: Substantial completion of demolition is scheduled.

July 31: Contractual completion will take place.

Aug. 20 to Sept. 4: Transport Canada consultation period via the Navigation Protection Program Registry kicked off.

Sept. 19: Installation of the temporary modular bridge began. The marine navigation channel closed.

Oct. 3: Temporary modular bridge opened to traffic.

Oct. 15 and Nov. 16: Temporary modular bridge will be removed and reinstalled to create temporary access for marine traffic.

Spring 2025: Pan for 2025 navigation season access windows will be in place.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond and Josh Pringle