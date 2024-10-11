Ottawa Senators to modify promotional giveaway for Monday's game

OTTAWA
    The promotional giveaway that was planned for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Kings at the Canadian Tire Centre will be modified, according to the Ottawa Senators.

    Originally, the club was going to distribute specialty gravy boats to the first 10,000 fans who arrive for the game. Instead, they will be given a voucher for a free popcorn and soft drink.

    The team says the change comes after the gravy boats got stuck at a shipping port in Halifax following a labour disruption.

    "We are disappointed we could not execute our gravy boat giveaway on Monday, but this was a situation that was completely out of our control," said Senators senior vice president of marketing and customer engagement Jeff Harrop.

    The gravy boat will be distributed on Dec. 7 prior to Ottawa's home game against the Nashville Predators.

    "But we are excited to have the giveaway in December where we can still tie it into a nice holiday theme," added Harrop.

