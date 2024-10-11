Ottawa Senators to modify promotional giveaway for Monday's game
The promotional giveaway that was planned for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Kings at the Canadian Tire Centre will be modified, according to the Ottawa Senators.
Originally, the club was going to distribute specialty gravy boats to the first 10,000 fans who arrive for the game. Instead, they will be given a voucher for a free popcorn and soft drink.
The team says the change comes after the gravy boats got stuck at a shipping port in Halifax following a labour disruption.
"We are disappointed we could not execute our gravy boat giveaway on Monday, but this was a situation that was completely out of our control," said Senators senior vice president of marketing and customer engagement Jeff Harrop.
The gravy boat will be distributed on Dec. 7 prior to Ottawa's home game against the Nashville Predators.
"But we are excited to have the giveaway in December where we can still tie it into a nice holiday theme," added Harrop.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bloc won't hold Liberals 'hostage' over seniors' benefits: cabinet minister
Liberal cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault says the Liberals will not be 'held hostage' by the Bloc Quebecois' demand to expand Old Age Security to more seniors.
Police identify Toronto victim of alleged serial killer
Toronto police have identified the woman who was allegedly killed by a suspected serial killer earlier this month.
Missing father, kids spotted in New Zealand wilderness 3 years after disappearance: police
A New Zealand man who disappeared with his three children in 2021 was spotted on a farm along the country's northwest coast, police say.
No jail time for man who fatally stabbed senior in Vancouver
A man who stabbed a senior to death in Vancouver's Biltmore Hotel building in 2020 has been given a conditional sentence for the killing, meaning he will not serve any jail time if he remains on good behaviour in the community.
Boeing to cut 17,000 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce
U.S. planemaker Boeing will cut 17,000 jobs, or 10 per cent of its global workforce, delay first delivery of its 777X jet by a year and announced substantial new losses in its defence business as a month-long strike batters company finances, CEO Kelly Ortberg said on Friday.
'We've been here before': Trudeau says Canada will prioritize interests in potential U.S. trade renegotiation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that if the next U.S. president re-opens trade negotiations for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), Canada will prioritize its own interests.
B.C. billionaire posts third large sign criticizing NDP ahead of the election
British Columbia billionaire Chip Wilson has put up yet another billboard message to voters, his third post outside his multimillion-dollar mansion in NDP Leader David Eby's own riding.
Deadly Old Montreal fire: police arrest two suspects aged 18 and 20
Montreal police have arrested two young adults in connection with the deadly fire in Old Montreal last week that killed a mother and her young daughter.
Former public safety minister didn't know about delayed spy warrant, he tells inquiry
Former public safety minister Bill Blair told a federal inquiry Friday he had no knowledge about delays in approving a spy service warrant in 2021 that may have included references to people in his own government.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
EXCLUSIVE: 'We were privileged to be friends with our sister': Family mourns murdered N.S. woman
More than a month after the murder of Nova Scotia woman Esther Jones, her family continues to grapple with the loss.
-
Thanksgiving weekend both wet and windy for the Maritimes
It's not the most auspicious Thanksgiving weather for the Maritimes as a series of low pressure systems and weather fronts move through the region bringing inclement weather.
-
Homeless mayoral candidate pushes for voting access for those without permanent addresses
One of Halifax’s 16 mayoral candidates, Andrew Goodsell, is pushing for voting access for people experiencing homelessness, like him.
Toronto
-
Toronto mother acquitted in death of disabled daughter launches $10.5-million lawsuit against police, city
Cindy Ali, the Toronto mother who was acquitted in the 2011 death of her 16-year-old daughter Cynara after serving more than four years in prison, is suing Toronto police and the city for more than $10 million.
-
Pedestrian in hospital after truck crashes through fence in Whitby, lands in swimming pool
A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after a driver struck them with their pickup truck before careening into a residential fence and ending up in a backyard swimming pool.
-
Suspect threw coffee at woman’s vehicle then shot at her windshield: police
Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly threw a coffee at a woman’s vehicle and then shot at her windshield following some sort of dispute that began at a Tim Hortons in Pickering on Friday morning.
Montreal
-
Deadly Old Montreal fire: police arrest two suspects aged 18 and 20
Montreal police have arrested two young adults in connection with the deadly fire in Old Montreal last week that killed a mother and her young daughter.
-
Longueuil woman charged after 10-year-old boy scalded with boiling water
A woman from Montreal's South Shore appeared in court on Friday on charges of aggravated assault after allegedly scalding a 10-year-old boy with boiling water more than one week ago.
-
Major surge in violence against school support staff in Quebec, union says
The union that represents school support staff in the province is calling on the government to intervene after data reveals a 55 per cent increase in violence over the past four years against its members.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Ontario sisters fly to Newfoundland after mother loses $20K to romance scam
Two sisters from Ontario travelled to Newfoundland to spend time with their mom after they learned she lost $20,000 to a romance scam.
-
Ontario man 'devastated' he owes $18,000 after 2 loans were fraudulently taken in his name
An Ontario man said he feels 'devastated' after learning his identity was stolen to take out two fraudulent loans under his name.
-
Friends help Sudbury man find a home after living in an encampment
Glenn Thompson packs his E-bike to make the short trip back to the room he’s renting. Just a few short weeks ago, he was living in a tent.
Windsor
-
University of Windsor board member seeks to pause controversial pro-Palestinian protest agreements
A University of Windsor board member is calling for a pause on controversial agreements made with pro-Palestinian protesters who occupied part of the campus earlier this year.
-
Toronto man facing 30 charges after human trafficking investigation by Windsor police
A Toronto man is facing 30 charges after a woman told Windsor police officers she was being forced to work in the sex trade.
-
Woodslee man pleads guilty to illegal hunting practices
A Woodslee resident has pleaded guilty to unsafe and illegal hunting practices.
London
-
Striking Western workers vote in favour of new agreement, campus roadways reopened
Striking union workers at Western University have voted in favour of their new contract.
-
'Violent home invasion-style robbery' being investigated by London police
Around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, police said two men forced their way into a home in the area of Ashley Crescent and Ashley Place where the homeowner woke up to the commotion.
-
Mayor 'denounces hate' as debate around white lives matter sign intensifies
A controversial sign has temporarily moved to a neighbour’s lawn just outside of Goderich, but the message on it, ‘White Lives Matter,’ remains the same.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. native Steven Lorentz scores first goal for Leafs
Kitchener, Ont. native Steven Lorentz scored his first goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.
-
Guelph CTS site says number of users declining as closure looms
Staff at the Guelph consumption and treatment services (CTS) site say many people who use its services have already stopped going following the Ford government's announcement that it is among 10 locations closing this year.
-
Police identify Toronto victim of alleged serial killer
Toronto police have identified the woman who was allegedly killed by a suspected serial killer earlier this month.
Barrie
-
Victim dies of injuries after armed robbery at gas station
Police say the victim of an armed robbery shooting at a gas station has since died of his injuries, and the suspect remains at large.
-
Family of 6 loses everything in house explosion
A family of six has lost all their personal belongings after their house was destroyed by an explosion on the eve of the Thanksgiving Day long weekend.
-
OPP officer makes unusual discovery during traffic stop, driver charged
Provincial police remind motorists about the importance of buckling up after an officer discovered a passenger sitting on a kitchen chair inside the vehicle during a traffic stop in the Town of the Blue Mountains.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers arrested after images surface of cats being tortured, killed online
Two Winnipeggers have been arrested after images and videos were posted online of animals being tortured and killed.
-
Former Winnipeg teacher charged with voyeurism, child pornography offences after videos filmed in change room seized
A 37-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after videos filmed in a public pool change room were seized by police.
-
RCMP asking for help identifying body pulled from Red River
Mounties are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man whose body was pulled from the Red River last month.
Calgary
-
Calgary police identify victim of deadly shooting
Calgary police have released the identity of a man shot to death in the community of Forest Lawn on Thursday.
-
Police looking for $28K in medical equipment stolen from Porsche
Calgary police are looking for thousands of dollars worth of medical equipment that was stolen out of a vehicle in the northwest community of Montgomery in September.
-
Palestinian woman who gave birth at a refugee camp recounts long journey to Calgary
After fleeing Gaza City last October, time was ticking before Ashjan AbuRabee had to give birth to her fourth child.
Edmonton
-
2nd Edmonton daycare closed after failing to meet licencing requirements
For the second day in a row, the province announced on Friday the closure of a daycare in Edmonton.
-
Edmonton makes clean energy retrofit program permanent
A program providing financing for clean energy retrofits will open permanently to Edmontonians on Oct. 17.
-
Environmental group trying to turn Oil fans into leaf fans
Edmontonians are being asked to become leaf fans – not to be confused with Leafs fans, of course.
Regina
-
Here's a complete candidate list for Regina's upcoming civic, school board elections
Regina will vote for a new mayor, city council and public and separate school board trustees on Nov. 13.
-
Riders' newest Plaza members, Durant and Shivers reflect on time spent in Sask.
Darian Durant and Roy Shivers will headline the 2024 Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Plaza of Honour class and will be honoured with a special ceremony at halftime during Saturday’s matchup versus the BC Lions.
-
Regina football player wins NFL Canada Way to Play award
Sienna Berns, a 16-year-old defensive back for the Regina Victorias, has become the first female recipient of the NFL Canada Way to Play Award.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan NDP releases $3.65 billion campaign platform
The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party laid out its platform on Friday, ahead of the Oct. 28 provincial election.
-
Sask. company fined $70,000 after worker seriously injured
A Saskatoon-based company was hit with a $70,000 fine this month for a 2022 incident where a worker was seriously injured after falling from a scaffold.
-
Saskatoon firefighters forced to retreat due to intense heat of basement blaze
A basement fire in Saskatoon's Mayfair neighbourhood briefly had crews on their back foot on Thursday night, as the area became too hot to work inside.
Vancouver
-
Rustad stands by B.C. Conservative candidates under fire, says voters can judge them
B.C. Conservatives Leader John Rustad says it will be up to voters to judge his party's candidates as he stood by a pair whose remarks on Indigenous and Muslim people drew condemnation from election rivals and other critics.
-
Great white shark washes up on B.C. shore
In a rare occurrence, a bona fide great white shark washed up on a B.C. beach Thursday.
-
Record number of ballots cast on first day of advance voting in B.C. election
More than 170,000 British Columbians cast their ballots Thursday in the first day of advanced voting for the 2024 provincial election. The total set a record, beating the previous high by nearly 45,000 votes, according to Elections BC.
Vancouver Island
-
Rustad stands by B.C. Conservative candidates under fire, says voters can judge them
B.C. Conservatives Leader John Rustad says it will be up to voters to judge his party's candidates as he stood by a pair whose remarks on Indigenous and Muslim people drew condemnation from election rivals and other critics.
-
Vancouver Island homicide investigators search home, business after 'targeted' killing
Homicide investigators have searched a home and a business in connection with a fatal assault earlier this week on northern Vancouver Island.
-
Great white shark washes up on B.C. shore
In a rare occurrence, a bona fide great white shark washed up on a B.C. beach Thursday.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.