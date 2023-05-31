Kal Tire acquires Ottawa's Frisby Tire

Frisby Tire locations in Ottawa will soon have a new look.

Kal Tire has acquired the over 100-year-old Ottawa business, and the British Columbia tire business will operate all five Frisby Tire retail and commercial stores in the capital.

Frisby Tire has been a household name for Ottawa drivers since it first opened in the 1920s, and is considered the oldest, independently owned tire dealer in Canada.

"It’s always been so important to us that our customers are happy with their experience, and we feel very fortunate to know that will only continue with Kal Tire’s culture of service-oriented values," Don Frisby, owner of Frisby Tire, said in a statement.

Frisby Tire has stores in Ottawa on Industrial Avenue, Somerset Street West, Queensdale Avenue, Clyde Avenue and Hazeldean Road. All 52 employees will join Kal Tire.

"Since our early days, Kal Tire has looked for opportunities to grow by considering well run businesses that have dedicated team members who strive to provide customers with an exceptional level of service," Robert Foord, president of Kal Tire, said in a statement.

"We know from our long-standing relationship that Frisby Tire has all of those attributes, and we’re pleased to link our teams and capabilities and join the community they’ve built in Ottawa.:"

In a statement on its website, Frisby Tire says its locations will transition to Kal Tire locations in the coming months.

"During this time, you'll continue to receive expert advice and service at any of our 5 locations across Ottawa."

Total Tire Distributors will acquire Frisby Tire's warehouse and wholesale distribution facility at Humber Place.