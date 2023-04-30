'Just bring me my dog': Eastern Ontario man still hoping for dog's safe return after theft
An eastern Ontario man whose dog was stolen with his pickup truck south of Ottawa says his vehicle has been located, but his dog is still nowhere to be found.
David Borovoy had gone into a store in Iroquois, Ont. on Wednesday to buy toothpaste. He left his truck running with his 11-year-old German shepherd Diesel still inside. By the time he got out, the truck was gone and so was Diesel.
Borovoy told CTV News Ottawa on Sunday that his truck was found in Iroquois on Saturday, but not Diesel.
"The truck had been to Quebec and back and the plates were removed," he said, adding that there was damage to parts of the vehicle and several items strewn about inside.
On Monday morning, Borovoy told CTV News Ottawa his truck was seen in pictures from a gas bar in Williamsburg, Ont. on Wednesday and he no longer believes Diesel is in the Iroquois area.
On Tuesday, Borovoy pleaded with the person who took Diesel to return him.
"I don't know where my dog is. If you are out there and you have my dog, just bring me my dog," he said.
EXTENSIVE SEARCH
Borovoy says he and others have been searching for Diesel non-stop since he was taken.
"We had two drones out Saturday. We had two out Sunday, despite the rain," he said. "I've been out on my four-wheeler from Highway 401 to Highway 2, Cardinal to Morrisburg."
People around the region have reported seeing German shepherds, but none have been Diesel.
"We have had some sightings, but they are not of my dog," Borovoy said. "My dog has a lot of orange in his face. We have not seen any of that yet."
Ontario Provincial Police are also investigating.
Diesel weighs around 125 pounds, has amber eyes and a white muzzle and walks with a limp. He was wearing a brightly coloured collar with PC Pets on it when he ws taken.
"This guy is my world," Borovoy said. "This guy kept me alive. My mother passed away eight years ago and my dog got me through the whole entire thing. He's not labelled as a PTSD dog but he is definitely a PTSD dog and I have been having the hardest time with it. I am trying to seek counselling and it's a hard time."
He thanks everyone who has been keeping an eye out for Diesel.
"There's a lot of horrible people but there's still a lot of good people out there and the best thing I can say to people who are looking for my dog is thank you very, very much from the bottom of my heart and my family's heart," he said.
He says a reward is being offered for Diesel's safe return.
The truck is described as a silver 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 4x4 with a tonneau cover, and a Surgenor logo on the tailgate. While it has since been found, anyone who may have seen it between Wednesday and Saturday or who may have information about Diesel is encouraged to call the OPP non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS.
DOG COULD BE HEADED HOME, LOOKING FOR FOOD
Ron Dechambeau, of Marshall's Dog Rescue in Ottawa, says he understands why there has been so much public interest in finding Diesel.
"The main message here is please don't give up because that's defeat," he said.
Dechambeau says Diesel might be trying to make his way home, but after all this time, he could also be looking for food.
"The food is probably the biggest thing right now," he said. "After six days, he's getting very hungry, so there's lots of places you can check, especially garbage days, big garbage bins behind stores. He may try to find a dead animal, if there is one on the side of the road, you never know."
While the rescue itself doesn't look for lost dogs, Dechambeau said he will keep looking for Diesel.
"I personally won't give up looking for this dog and I hope someone sees him and calls it in. We need one confirmed sighting, preferrably with a camera shot and that might actually give everybody even more hope. Don't give up! I won't!"
--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Nate Vandermeer.
