OTTAWA -- Two 'Jeopardy!' contestants who were stumped by a clue about Ottawa have been offered an all-expenses-paid trip to the capital.

The two contestants whiffed on the final Jeopardy clue in Tuesday’s show, which asked: "An annual event called Winterlude includes skating on the Rideau Canal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in this city."

The correct response, of course, was Ottawa. And now, Ottawa Tourism is inviting the two women to experience it for themselves.

“We want to show them what they might have missed,” Michael Crockatt, Ottawa Tourism’s president and CEO, said in a news release.

Genesis Whitlock and Amy Schneider are each invited, along with a guest of their choice, to spend three nights in Ottawa during Winterlude.

The offer includes round-trip transportation, hotel accommodation, spending money and “select activities,” the Ottawa Tourism release said.

Whitlock is from Brooklyn, N.Y. and Schneider is from Oakland, Calif. Crockatt says Ottawa Tourism wants to “open their eyes to the wonders of the world’s largest naturally frozen ice skating rink, the incredible flavours of BeaverTails, and the compelling stories told in some of our country’s best museums.”

Winterlude runs Feb. 4 to 21 next year.