OTTAWA -- Canada’s 143 Birthday party could be a quiet one due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Jim Watson tells CTV News at Six that “I think realistically, I don’t think we’re going to have the kind of Canada Day celebration that we all wanted and we’ve all seen in years gone by.”

Canada Day celebrations take place across Ottawa and Gatineau on July 1.

The City of Ottawa announced all municipal facilities and services will remain closed until June 30. The city will also not issue permits for festivals and events until the end of June.

When asked what the decision to cancel all event permits until June 30 means for Canada Day festivities, Watson told reporters Monday afternoon that “I think it’s going to be a real challenge.”

“I’m not sure if between June 30 and July 1 there’s going to be a big difference in terms of us dealing with this virus successfully and eliminating the risk to the public.”

Watson notes the Canada Day celebrations in downtown Ottawa are organized by Canadian Heritage.

The Mayor offered advice for community groups and communities planning events for July 1.

“My best advice is, certainly for the community groups, not to incur any or very few expenses because there is a likelihood that July 1 celebrations would not take place and you would be wasting a significant amount of resources and money.”

Emergency and Protective Services Head Anthony Di Monte told reporters the city has informed Canadian Heritage and other groups that the city is extending the closure of municipal facilities until June 30.

The decision to not issue permits until the end of June means there will be no Canadian Tulip Festival of TD Ottawa Jazz Festival.

The Canadian Tulip Festival has announced all events are moving online.