OTTAWA -- The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing organizers of two popular Ottawa festival to adjust plans for this year’s events.

In a statement Monday morning, the TD Ottawa Jazz Festival says it is working on “new and exciting ways” to present music to fans for the 40 anniversary of the festival.

“With the passing of each day, we realize it is unlikely that the festival will proceed as it has in the past.”

Organizers add “for instance, we know there will be no international travel (other than the U.S.) until the end of June which automatically cancels many artists scheduled for the Forth Stage.”

TD Ottawa Jazz Festival says the festival has contributed more than $448 million to Ottawa’s economy over the past ten years.

"We urge everyone to stay home, keep safe and observe social distancing. The sooner we flatten the curve by adhering to official directives, the sooner we can gather and enjoy the things we crave, especially live music in our beloved Confederation Park," said the festival.

TD Ottawa Jazz Festival is scheduled for June 19 to July 1.

Meantime, the Canadian Tulip Festival is moving all performances, programming and public participation online.

In a statement on its website, the festival says it will “continue to celebrate the 75 Anniversary of the Liberation of the Netherlands with all Canadians and the world through our website, our social media, and on our new YouTube channel.”