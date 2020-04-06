OTTAWA -- The 40 edition of the TD Ottawa Jazz Festival has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Ottawa announced Monday afternoon that the closure of all city facilities, services and large public gatherings will continue until June 30. The move means permits won’t be issued for festivals in the city.

In a statement Monday evening, the TD Ottawa Jazz Festival said “given this new reality along with the cancellations of our many presenting partners, the Ottawa Jazz Festival has no choice but to cancel this year’s edition.”

“Obviously, we deliver this news with a very heavy heart.”

TD Ottawa Jazz Festival says ticket and pass purchasers will be offered the following options:

A full refund minus ticket processing fees

To convert their 2020 pass to a 2021 pass

To convert their order to a charitable donation to the festival

Refunds will be issued automatically to patrons who have not chosen an alternative option after April 27.

The TD Ottawa Jazz Festival was scheduled for June 19 to July 1.

The festival has contributed more than $448 million to Ottawa’s economy over the past ten years.

Organizers say “the festival’s planning team is exploring ideas to provide opportunities for artists and audiences to share in a rich and moving musical experience but no firm plans are in place yet.”