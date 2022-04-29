Investigation underway after fatal incident at Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.

The Department of National Defence says there was a fatal incident involving a vehicle at the Royal Military College Campus in Kingston, Ont.

Emergency crews responded to the incident at approximately 2 a.m. Friday at Point Frederick.

Officials did not confirm how many people died in the incident.

“RMC’s first priority is to ensure our Naval and Officer Cadets, staff, faculty, and families are cared for and supported,” DND said in a statement.

“This loss is felt across the RMC community and we extend our deepest condolences to all our members, their families, and their friends during this difficult time.”

DND says next of kin notifications are ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.

Point Frederick is a peninsula where Lake Ontario meets the St. Lawrence River.