Here are the names for Ottawa’s 24 snowplows this winter

    Sir Plows a Lot, Tim Snowtons, Taylor Drift, Blizzard Wizard and Plowy McPlowFace will be clearing the snow off Ottawa’s roads this winter.

    Coun. Tim Tierney, chair of the Transportation Committee, announced the 24 names for Ottawa’s snowplows this winter following the Name the Plow contest.

    Tierney says 500 names were submitted by children and youth in September. Approximately 2,000 votes were cast on the 48 possible names to select the 24 names for snowplows, representing Ottawa’s 24 wards.

    The names are:

    • Sir Plows a Lot
    • Austin Plowers
    • Shiver Me Blizzards
    • Han Snowlo
    • Blizzard Wizard
    • Plowsaurus Rex
    • Edward Blizzardhands
    • Snow Big Deal
    • Jon Bon Snowvi
    • Snowbi Gon Kenobi
    • Sherlock Snowmes
    • Taylor Drift
    • You’re a Blizzard, Harry
    • Snowmageddon
    • Fast and Flurrious
    • Flurious George
    • You Don’t Snow Me
    • Plowy McPlowface
    • SnowMore
    • Good Snowmens
    • Tim Snowtons
    • Pacman contre la neige
    • Croque-neige

    “Keep an eye out for these legends this winter,” Tierney said.

    The city said the Name the Plow contest aimed to “raise awareness about snowplow safety among Ottawa’s children and youth while adding some fun to the winter season.”

    Ottawa’s winter maintenance crews clear 13,000 lane kilometres of roadway every winter.

    In 2021, The Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry held a contest to name 16 plows. The names included Plowy McPlowFace, Clan MacPlowed, Truck Norris, David Snowie, Saltzing Matilda and Stormin' Glen Norman.

