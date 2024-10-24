Here are the names for Ottawa’s 24 snowplows this winter

Sir Plows a Lot, Tim Snowtons, Taylor Drift, Blizzard Wizard and Plowy McPlowFace will be clearing the snow off Ottawa’s roads this winter.

Coun. Tim Tierney, chair of the Transportation Committee, announced the 24 names for Ottawa’s snowplows this winter following the Name the Plow contest.

Tierney says 500 names were submitted by children and youth in September. Approximately 2,000 votes were cast on the 48 possible names to select the 24 names for snowplows, representing Ottawa’s 24 wards.

The names are:

Sir Plows a Lot

Austin Plowers

Shiver Me Blizzards

Han Snowlo

Blizzard Wizard

Plowsaurus Rex

Edward Blizzardhands

Snow Big Deal

Jon Bon Snowvi

Snowbi Gon Kenobi

Sherlock Snowmes

Taylor Drift

You’re a Blizzard, Harry

Snowmageddon

Fast and Flurrious

Flurious George

You Don’t Snow Me

Plowy McPlowface

SnowMore

Good Snowmens

Tim Snowtons

Pacman contre la neige

Croque-neige

“Keep an eye out for these legends this winter,” Tierney said.

The city said the Name the Plow contest aimed to “raise awareness about snowplow safety among Ottawa’s children and youth while adding some fun to the winter season.”

Ottawa’s winter maintenance crews clear 13,000 lane kilometres of roadway every winter.

In 2021, The Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry held a contest to name 16 plows. The names included Plowy McPlowFace, Clan MacPlowed, Truck Norris, David Snowie, Saltzing Matilda and Stormin' Glen Norman.