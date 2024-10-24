Here’s how much it costs to feed a family of 4 in Ottawa

The cost of feeding a family of four increased $48 a month in Ottawa this year, according to a new report.

Now, Ottawa Public Health says the rising cost of food is leaving many low-income households with “little to no money” at the end of the month to pay for necessities.

The health unit’s 2024 Nutritious Food Basket Survey shows the monthly cost of healthy eating for a family of four is $1,244 in 2024, up from $1,196 in 2023 and $1,129 in 2022.

The survey measures the cost of basic eating that aligns with current nutrition recommendations from Canada’s food guide and typical food purchasing patterns.

“Results consistently show that individuals and households with incomes from low wage employment and social assistance supports cannot afford the basic cost of living, including nutritious food,” the report for the Nov. 4 Ottawa Board of Health meeting says.

“Many low-income households have little to no money remaining at the end of the month for necessities like childcare, transportation, medication, clothing, or dental care, after covering their rent and food expenses.”

The staff say a family of four, receiving income from Ontario Works and currently living in a three-bedroom rental unit, would have a nearly $230 deficit each month after paying for rent and food. Food accounts for 43 per cent of the total income for a family of four on Ontario Works.

In comparison, a family of four with two full-time minimum wage earners would have $1,369 left after paying for food and rent for basic needs. The health unit says a family of four with two median income earners would have $6,547 left over after paying for rent and food to cover basic needs.

The report, submitted by medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches, says food programs are “not the solution” to addressing food insecurity for families.

“To effectively reduce household food insecurity, it is essential to implement new policies or improve and/or expand on existing ones to increase incomes of low-income households,” Dr. Etches writes.

The health unit proposes several policies, including:

A basic income for working-age adults. “A Basic Income Guarantee can address poverty and income security,” the report says.

Jobs with living wages and benefits. The report notes Ontario’s minimum wage is $17.20 per hour, “significantly below” the living wage of $21.95 per hour

Raise social assistance rates to reflect cost of living. The report notes there have been no changes to Ontario Works rates since 2018.

The Ottawa Public Health report shows a single parent on Ontario works with two children under six spends $925 a month on food, and has $51 left over after paying for food and a two-bedroom apartment. A single person on Ontario works will spend $435 a month on food, and is in debt $727 a month after paying for food and renting a bachelor apartment.